How to praise Milei and charge 20 million in subsidies: Roberto Centeno’s example

You can praise Javier Milei’s policies and collect dozens of millions of euros in public aid. An example in Spain is the Financial Roberto Centeno and its Holding, Atitlan, whose companies have received only hundreds of public subsidies for more than 19.7 million euros, according to an analysis by Eldiario.es with data from the Ministry of Hacienda and the European Commission.

Family businesses of the president of the Ultra Association invited Milei charged more than one million in subsidies

The figure, discreet compared to the 1.7 billion invested by the Valencian holding since its creation in 2005, is considerable if it is related to its gross operational benefit (EBITDA), of 15 million in 2023, 23% more. The calculation of this volume of aid is conservative, because Hacienda only publishes the last four years, except in the case of the annual listings of large beneficiaries of subsidies, available since 2017 and in which several companies of the Atitlan Group appear.

Aquacria lafigal sl, stands out for which the Regional Promotion Society (SRP) of the Principality of Asturias advertisement On December 20, 2.1 million in public financing for an innovative land fattening plant on land that this company of the Sea Eight group, one of the Atitlan companies, builds in the land of the port of El Musel, in Gijón. Let Eight will invest 13.3 million in the first phase of the project, which will generate 24 jobs in two years, with a total planned investment of 120 million and 230 jobs in six years.

This incentive comes after Aquacria Lafigal appeared among the most subsidized companies in Spain in 2023, tied with others such as Ferrovial Agromán, according to the latest farm data, with 3,575,789.54 euros for “public aid to the fishing sector directed to aquaculture, transformation and marketing of fishing and aquaculture products ”granted by the Asturian Ministry of Medium Rural.

In the last list of companies that take the subsidies in Spain, there is also Ancasil SL, ancient denomination of Waycess Way to Success, dedicated to logistics and from which Atitlan has 50% since 2023. Only in that year and in 2024, he has received 2.4 million in subsidies to the promotion of employment of people with disabilities in Special Employment Centers (EEC). Another 2 million in the same period has received Improving Logistic and Consulting SL, also from Atitlan’s logistics leg.

The bulk of aid is concentrated by the agricultural sector, one of Atitlan’s specialties with brands such as ELAIA or determina. Tanagerina SL stands out, sold to the Prado group in May 2022. In just one year at the perimeter of Atitlan received 1.78 million in subsidies. Or agricultural La Mogayuela SA (1.8 million between 2020 and 2023), agricultural farms income SL (just over one million in 2021) fruits ROMU (753,956 euros between 2020 and 2024), ELAIA SA branch in Spain (350,000 euros in 2021 ), Nutlaia Project Aragón SL (more than 300,000 euros in 2021 and 2022) or Pistcrop SL (250,839 euros in 2023 and 2024). With minor quantities include Guillem Export, Mogalla SAT, Camponuba, Fruits tone SL or La Mancha Farms Pistachos, SL.

Another sector in which Atitlan has received important subsidies is the educational one, with the platform The Bridge: 570,900 euros. Most, they explain from the group, it is a “consideration of services” with the School of Industrial Organization of the Ministry of Industry “pending to execute”. Also the hotelier, with tourist services and developments, owner of the former Santo Domingo Hotel in Madrid, recently renamed as Inlala. At the end of 2023, Atitlan had 30%, according to its last accounts presented, available through Insight View.

“We do not build our investment thesis in a sector or company based on the possible achievement of subsidies or public financing,” the group is clear, which adds that its current Ebitda responds “to the investment phase so relevant that we are assuming in the Agro and Aquaculture Projects ”. Therefore, they argue, the comparison between subsidy volume/financing and EBITDA “does not reflect the true proportion that it represents with respect to the magnitudes of investment and future business they represent.”

“The managing teams of the companies where we participate, in the majority or minority, value the convenience of participating in the public programs for which we meet the conditions, assuming that anyone in our circumstances, including competitors, can also be welcomed,” they underline.

Between two waters

In the Mexican language Nahuatl, Atitlan means “between two waters”, and when it comes to money, or administration’s aid, each drop counts, to name a widely used expression in the world of oil, which they know perfectly at home of the rye.

The founder of Atitlan is son -in ). And he is the son of the Professor of Economy Roberto Centeno, known for having been CEO of Campsa between 1977 and 1991 and for his extremist opinions in social media and networks.

The co -founder of Atitlan, who cultivates a discreet public profile, was news in July after declaring in a real estate forum (sector to which it is closely linked) that “it is a barbarity that a city like Valencia has only one hotel on its first line of beach Luxury such as sands and the rest is a hospital, a VPO institute and housing. ”

Centeno explained that the Malvarrosa should be full of “five -star hotels” and not with distant infrastructure of a “first level” city. “That is a city that has not believed its potential. People from outside have had to come to teach us, ”he said, and gave Miami as an example. These statements earned him accusations of “turocapitalist” by entities such as the Association of Neighbors of Cabanyal-Ayameral.

Months before, in January 2024, the founder of Atitlan greeted the arrival of Milei and his chainsaw to power: “I hope you can apply these ideas and take out Argentina (one of the richest countries in resources) of its current state of poverty” , he wrote in a post on LinkedIn that he has erased this week. Atitlan sources do not see contradiction between the admiration for Milei’s ideas and the collection of subsidies. “It shouldn’t be if we contextualize.” That comment “responds to the desire that the changes that lead will have a positive effect in the country, beyond Roberto can have a similar point of view. Deduk for that comment that is an admirer “is an interpretation” caught by hairs. ”

The fund that pilots Centeno with his partner, Aritza Rodero, from the world of investment banking, is presented on his website as “one of the most active business groups in the Iberian Peninsula”, which gives employment to more than 2,000 people and with assets of more than 1,000 million. In his early years he specialized in taking participation in interprovers of Mercadona, with which he never had a direct action relationship. They came to associate with the Portuguese oil producer Sovena, then one of the main suppliers of the supermarket chain.

They have also been closely linked to the brick. In 2017 they bought 55% of the old Lubasa, Valencian real estate indicated by the illegal financing of the PP, which came out in 2021. Hence companies such as the Tetma Environmental Services firm, which in 2020 received 415,676.01 euros in Aid . Last year they were about to enter Ohla, the old OHL. Instead, another much more media entrepreneur, José Elías. A few months ago they bought the Equinovate Shopping Center, in Majadahonda (Madrid), for 34 million, and the land of the New Mestalla in Valencia, where they intend to lift two large towers of 20 and 16 heights with hotel and commercial use.

In agricultural, they gave a turn in their strategy in early 2022, by selling 9,000 hectares of olive trees and almonds to the Prado group, and concentrating on the exploitation of citrus and dried fruits. In September, Atitlan launched with Santander the ATGRO platform, to invest more than 500 million in agricultural projects, with an initial contribution of 200 million from the bank and 50 million Atitlan. It started with the 3,000 hectares of pistachios that I already had and another project of 5,000 hectares of Ecosac grapes, second exporter of this product in Peru, to invest with the focus on “super -food” and a “sustainable” production model.

In May 2023, they launched their Fund of Alternative Terram Private Debt, dedicated to investing in companies in difficulties. Several have received public aid, case of Hotel Blanco Don Juan SL, owner of a hotel in Lloret de Mar that came to competition. Atitlan is a creditor through a vehicle in Luxembourg, ACF Atitlan Scav-Raif, which has lent him 20.5 million. The RFR Fund, founded by the German-American promoter Aby Rosen, former owner of the Chrysler building or Seagram Building in New York, is included as a shareholder. “He is not Terram inverter”, but of that vehicle in Luxembourg, they indicate from the bottom.

RFR contributed 23.1 million last May and also appears with a small package since April Iparhego Inmuebles SL, linked to the Aristrain family and specifically, to Dámaso Quintana, nephew of the magnate of the steel José María Aristrain and slope like him of judgment by judgment by judgment by trial One of the alleged fiscal fraud in Spain, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. Iparhego hangs from Cunext, which receives millionaire public aid. Atitlan has used this vehicle in the Grand Duchy to finance the start -up of the largest International Private College in Lisbon, for more than 1,200 students, in an old factory in the Alcántara neighborhood. Artemis Education will manage, participated by the Royal Family of Qatar. They have also financed a tourist apartment project in the center of Madrid.