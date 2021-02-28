In We Are Xbox we wanted to make a small guide to explain how to play xbox games offline when Xbox Live is not working. Although it is not very common, it is true that Xbox Live fails. And when this happens, many are faced with disappointment at not being able to play their games. With the latest downfall of the Xbox Live service, many were able to experience the frustration of not being able to access their digital games. With these steps, you will be able to access your game library, bypassing the crash that causes Xbox Live to crash.

This guide to playing Xbox games offline is really simple. It will be quite simple to follow the steps provided. It is important to remember that in addition to following the steps to get to play your Xbox games offline, once Xbox Live is back online, you must reverse Step 2. With this you will have full access to all functions.

How to play Xbox games offline when Xbox Live isn’t working

If you are the owner of an Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, this guide will help you to be able to play Xbox games offline or when there are problems with Xbox Live. The first thing you should make sure your Xbox is configured as your main console (before Xbox Live goes offline), which is really simple. This step is important to let Xbox know that the digital games on the console are yours.

Once this is done, you will be one step away from make sure you can play games offline. Xbox has provided instructions Clear enough to accomplish this that they are outlined in step 2. One final note: if you share games with someone else, unfortunately they will be blocked until the service is back online.

Step 1: make your Xbox your main console

Press the Xbox button to open the guide.

Select Profile and then: System> Settings> General> Personalization. Then select My Home Xbox.

Select “Make this my primary Xbox” to designate this console as your primary Xbox.

Step 2: make sure your console is set offline

Press the Xbox button on your controller to open the guide.

Select «Profile and system> Settings.

Choose General> Network Settings.

Select Disconnect.

When the Xbox Live problem, or connection problem in general, is overcome, the same process must be done but select “Connect” in the final step.

