Tired of the problems presented by the latest Zelda on tv because it runs to 30fps? Let’s see how you can enjoy it with a higher frame count per second. There is a function rarely used in modern televisions that allows you to play The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in nintendoswitch to 60fps, or at least it is appreciated more fluently. However, it has a downside that not everyone will be willing to accept.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a resolution of 1600 x 900 pixels on the television. That means almost 6 times less pixels than the resolution 4K. The upscaling chip in your TV 4K is key to making it look good.

But the most annoying thing for the eyes is that it runs at 30fps. This makes the movement look “jerky” as the teles are set for a minimum of 60hzthat is to say, 60fps.

However, modern televisions are equipped with powerful processors capable of adding additional frames to convert an image from 30fps in another of 60fps and make it look smooth. This depends on the brand of the television and the power of its processor to make it possible.

The GamingTech YouTube channel specializes in adjusting HDR in games, especially on TVs. LG OLED. They have verified that when activating the option TrueMotion in the image, Zelda it looks as smooth as if it were running at 60fps. You can check it yourself in the comparison of this video:

if you have a tv LG CX OLED either LG G2 OLEDyou must activate the image mode standardaccess the image settings, go to Image Options and activate TrueMotion with the option User.

On other TVs, you need to look for the equivalent feature. In some it also works by activating the Sport mode.

As you can see in the video comparison, with this option the movements on the screen are much smoother, it almost seems that the game is running at 60fps. This can also be applied to other games.

Of course, as you may have noticed, the hack has a downside. It cannot be used in the game mode of the television, only in the mode standard. The reason is that it adds some latency. The video also shows a comparison of latency and there is not much difference, but it exists.

Via: gearrice

Editor’s note: The games of Zelda They don’t need that much precision to be played, however, each player has their degree of sensitivity in terms of latency or ability to adjust to it. The good news is that it is very easy to activate or deactivate the TrueMotionso you don’t lose anything by giving it a taste.