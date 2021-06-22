Playstation 5 It arrived in December 2020, but since its launch in Argentina, stock problems prevented many from getting the new Sony console. So far it is still difficult to get one of these powerful machines, but there are ways to play your new titles on the old PlayStation 4.

As revealed by the specialized media Kotaku, the two Sony consoles they are compatible with Share Play functionality, which allows games and games to be shared between both platforms. In this case, for example, a PlayStation 4 could be used to play via streaming to titles from a PlayStation 5.

How Share Play works

This technology was first implemented on PS4, but is also available on PS5. In essence, it is a functionality that allows you to share a game or a game between two consoles: one of the machines plays the game and the other connects as if it were a video game service in the cloud.

The system allows invite another player to observe the game or you can also pass the joystick virtually, that is, control of the game is given to you.

The Share Play function allows PS4 console users to play the new PS5 games.

To activate Share Play, the user must create a chat room with the two users and then you have to share the screen through the service.

Before starting to use it, you must have a PlayStation Plus service subscription and a stable internet connection of at least 5 mbps is required.

How to share PS5 games on PS4

To play some of the latest releases Returnal or Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart, both exclusive for the new PS5, it will be necessary to have both consoles.

For example, if two friends decide to do this, one should have the new Sony console at home. In this case, PS5 owner can invite PS4 user via Share Play to play the titles of the new generation.



Returnal. The PlayStation 5 exclusive shooter can be played on a PS4 thanks to the Share Play function. Photo: Sony PlayStation.

PlayStation 5 video games do not work natively on PlayStation 4 and to play them it is necessary that the new console act as a server for games.

Share Play is a widely tested PlayStation functionality that has been in operation since 2014, but has several limitations. To get started, a PlayStation Plus subscription is required to use it. In addition, it is only compatible with video games that are available in the PlayStation Store.



Game sessions on Share Play are limited to 60 minutes. Photo: capture.

On the other hand, the service requires a good Internet connection and gaming sessions are limited to 60 minutes. After one hour of departure, the Share Play stops automatically and must be reconnected.

With information from La Vanguardia.