When it comes to casino table games, no other gaming product can compete with blackjack. Twenty-one action is a table choice at most gambling establishments around the globe. And now, it is also available remotely for real money play, as these days, anyone can play live blackjack online at internet casinos.

While live dealer blackjack real money entertainment is a novel concept for many, attempts to make this gaming option a reality have been made since 1998. However, it was not until 2003 that Playtech managed to get the world’s first streaming dealer studio off the ground, one targeting Asian players. Almost two decades following this occurrence, thousands of live blackjack online real money sites exist servicing players worldwide.

Blackjack live dealer games offered over the World Wide Web mimic those found at land-based establishments regarding rules, side-bet options, and bet sizes. That is right. Most online casinos feature VIP tables where live blackjack online real money dealers accept wagers up to five thousand dollars per hand or more. An explanation gets presented in the subheadings below for anyone interested in experiencing twenty-one fun over the internet. What do they need to do to get a taste of this unique form of gambling fun, and what is the most commonly implemented gaming interface?

Platform Selection & Account Creation

The list of internet gambling platforms is vast, with over three thousand hubs actively providing casino-style gaming products on the Web. Hence, locating the best live blackjack online USA sites is no simple task. That is why it is best to stick to the suggestions provided by premium online casino review hubs. These sites deliver scans of old and new interactive gaming platforms, listing their deposit/withdrawal minimum/maximum limits, security features, bonus terms, and more.

Once a gambler picks what they believe to be a quality live blackjack site, the next step is to create an account there. The process usually involves:

Clicking the register button located in the top navigation bar.

Filling out a registration form with relevant information.

Confirm the validity of the inputted data and accept the casino’s terms and conditions.

Verify the created account by clicking a link sent to the listed email address.

Of course, to start playing blackjack hands with looming real money prizes, one must first fuel their gaming balance with their hard-earned money. That gets done through the cashier tab, where a selection of payment methods should lay.

Live Blackjack Gameplay & Interface

There are no general rule differences between live blackjack and the games offered inside brick-and-mortar locales. As in physical casinos, tables with various rules and betting ranges also get hosted online. So, that means that some live blackjack tables can pay 3:2 and others 6:5. One may have extra side-bet options, while another none. It all depends on the company providing them.

On the topic of streaming providers, the top one is Evolution, which has dominated this sector segment since 2009. Other decent companies operating in this arena are Pragmatic Play, Visionary iGaming, and Fresh Deck Studios. In virtually all cases, the interfaces utilized by these providers are the same. The standard live blackjack table features six player positions. Also, most dealers must stand on soft seventeens, the game pays 3:2, and the insurance wagers yield rewards of 2:1.

There should be a live chat icon in the lower or top right corner of the game screen that gamblers can use to correspond with their dealer and the other players at their table. In the lower-left corner of the screen, the game should display the total bet info and a gambler’s account balance.

Once a player makes an initial bet, his dealer will place two cards at his designated post while also dealing himself two cards, one face down. He will run all the cards through an optical reader before placing them on the table. With a hand dealt, a Make your Decision pop-up will appear, asking if the player wishes to hit, stand, split, and double down. After making his choice, the dealer will follow said instructions, and Lady Luck will decide who is the round’s winner.

In a nutshell, that is how you play the game in real-time.

Live Blackjack Pitfalls

As a rule of thumb, most issues originating from partaking in online twenty-one gambling have to do with casino bonuses. While most gamblers know what a wagering requirement is. It is a multiplier, a figure signifying how many times gamblers must bet their deposit before getting any bonus winnings. Many newbies don’t realize that live games often only contribute 5% to 10% to completing this stipulation. Furthermore, some deals exclude them altogether.

Another typical problem table game enthusiasts have is not setting loss limits, leading them to overstep their means.

This article was written in collaboration with online gambling experts.