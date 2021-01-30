After the latest Halo Infinite “Inside Infinite” update, the next one you should know is how to play Halo Infinite beta. 343 Industries has signaled that it intends to allow players to test Halo Infinite before launch, but according to producer Sam Hanshaw, it appears that you will need to take a few steps to achieve this. Without a doubt, having the possibility to test Halo early is a great opportunity for players.

The Halo Infinite beta is not only about being able to see the state of the game, but also about being able to help improve it. Of course, not everyone who follows the steps will be able to prove it. A selection of users will be made, so we should have some luck. However, after Last Inside Infinite we were able to take a look at many aspects of the game, in addition to the fact that it was announced to us that 90% of the sandbox elements of the game are already finished.

How to play Halo Infinite beta: subscriptions, start date and more

Halo Infinite beta will work through Test Flights which are periods of time in which 343 Industries provides Halo Insiders access to a trial version of a game. These tests usually last around a week or two and are active 24 hours a day, but some tests in the past have also been done on specific days at specific times. The content available in each test can vary widely depending on what 343 Industries wants to test.

As for the start dates of the tests, we still do not know exactly when the test will take place. Halo Infinite beta through the Halo Insider program. However, since Halo Infinite is scheduled to launch in the fall of 2021, we suspect that the Halo Infinite beta will start in the summer of 2021 or it is even possible that it will start in late May 2021, although it is less likely. If you want to be on the list of possible testers.

How to register to Halo Infinite beta

The program Halo Insider is 343 Industries’ Official System for Testing Next Halo Experiences, and it proved very effective with the Master Chief Collection. Both Xbox and PC players (via Steam and the Windows 10 Store) can sign up for the show, and since Halo Infinite will be launching on both platforms, testing will likely take place on both platforms for the game. A relevant fact is that the information and questions will be in English.

To get started with your registration, follow the steps below.

Visit the Halo Insider page at Halo Waypoint. Click Sign Up. You will need to sign in with your Microsoft account. Then you must indicate that you are of legal age and then click on “join the program” A questionnaire will appear about your location, time zone, and experience with Halo games. When finished, press continue Indicate that you are a console player (if it is the case). After filling in some information about your console or PC, you must fill out a form about your availability for the game tests. Finally you must click on “Complete Signup” and they will send you a message to the email you entered in the form. You must click on this to verify your email.

With this you will be in the Halo Insiders program. But to be able to access the beta will require an additional step. In order to access the Halo Infinite beta you must also be part of the Insider program, this only if you are a console gamer. To do this, you must download the Xbox Insider Hub application from your Xbox and after opening it, follow the steps indicated by the application to be registered within the program. Halo Infinite testing will come through this app, so it’s necessary.

