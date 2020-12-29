In 1940, Disney brought to the big screen an image that lingers among the childhood memories of generations that followed. In the third part of Fantasia, a magician played by Mickey Mouse gives life to a mop so that it can take care of his chores. As the mouse waves its arms in the air to the sound of The Sorcerer’s Apprenticeby Paul Dukas, the magic mocho does all the work.

Senstroke has something reminiscent of that spell, of childhood and playing to lead an orchestra by tracing Vs in the air with both hands. Not surprisingly, the magic touch of this pair of drumsticks with sensors designed by the French company Redison turns any surface into a percussion instrument. “We make smart, fun and convenient batteries,” reads the packaging for your Essential Box, which includes the basic devices to start learning. The set is completed with a tape to add a third sensor – not included – to the foot, a mat that dampens and silences the beating of the drumsticks even more and the application – available for iOS, Android and PC – in which all the Magic. Once downloaded, the app only needs the user to turn on the drumsticks to recognize them, update them and leave everything ready for the concert.

For those who have limited experience as a percussionist to the last time a desperate adult snatched the tambourine, the app incorporates a learning module. But everyone knows that the first thing to do with any percussion instrument is to bang on it without a clear idea of ​​what you are doing. And with Senstroke, the maxim is even more true, as there is nothing we can break.

So we start with the free module, which in the beginner setup shows a complete drum kit in which only the snare, a cymbal, and the hi hat are operational, two linked cymbals that can be played with the stick or pedal. Drumsticks in hand, I hit the coffee table and the snare beeps. When you touch the salt shaker on the right, the sound of the saucer is heard triumphantly. The cushion on the couch to my left has just become the hi hat. The sound is clear, it is emitted in perfect synchronization with the contact of the sticks on any surface, and it adjusts to the force with which each instrument is struck.

Learning mode

After a while of disjointed sounds and lacking rhythm, I resigned to learning mode. In this section, the application allows Latin rhythms, rock or blues, coordination exercises and rudiments of the box. Aware of my limitations, I begin with the latter and discover that my ineptitude is even greater. The app shows a box and saucers in front of a conveyor belt reminiscent of a supermarket. Blocks colored in blue advance over it, indicating which drumstick should hit the box when they reach the end of the course. The format is similar to that of other applications or music video games, such as Guitar Hero or Yousician. If the musician gets it right, they turn green. If it fails, red. At the end of the session, we obtain an assessment: impacts, 20%; accuracy, 5%; speed, 0%. The good news is that the records start to improve rapidly on subsequent attempts. The bad news is that something more guidance is missing.

In Yousician, for example, sessions are introduced with videos explaining what each new skill consists of, and the apprentice’s painful attempts are accompanied by the corresponding song. Senstroke is a silent teacher, but at least it lets you lower the cadence from 60 to 30 impacts per minute and raise it to 200, so we can tackle samba rhythms at a snail’s pace.

Once the magic of Senstroke has been overcome, practicality stands out in this invisible battery. Although it is possible to raise or lower the volume so that the neighbors do not hear us or eliminate annoyances, we also have the possibility of connecting our phone or computer to a headset or a speaker. In terms of size, while the real version of this instrument requires a space of about 2.5 by 2.5 meters, this almost imaginary format occupies the same size as its drumsticks.

CONCLUSION → The convenience of having a battery that does not take up space is difficult to dispute. Senstroke is ideal for travel, tight spaces, and indecisive who don’t want to compromise on a potential junk. For price, there is not that much difference: the basic kit costs 160 euros and adding, for example, a sensor for the foot would cost 69 euros.