Valve Just Announced MOBA Hero Shooter Deadlock . More than anything, it was forced to announce it, seeing as it was being played by thousands of people even though it didn’t officially exist yet. But how do you access it? There are currently two systems, neither of which are 100% secure. However, you can use some wise advice to get the desired download.

Ways to Access Deadlock

The first method is the simplest to explain, but also the most unlikely to exploit. Basically you have to be invited directly by Valve. Unfortunately, the studio’s invitations are few and far between, and are decided by unknown criteria, so it’s impossible to predict who will receive them and why. Consider that Steam has hundreds of millions of users, so hoping for a stroke of luck might make you wait until the actual launch, which will be at an as-yet-unknown date.

The second method involves getting invited by someone who already has the game. In this case you need to focus on your network, see who is playing Deadlock and ask them to invite you. If none of your friends are available to invite you, you can search for someone who is currently available to do so. There are several users on official game forum who seem well disposed in this direction, but our advice is still to be careful, because in cases like this it is easy to run into malicious people who only want to exploit the hunger of gamers (read the comments of others to get an idea of ​​the reliability of those who propose themselves).

The third method, called “really?”, is to wait for Deadlock to actually be published.. In this case, however, the risk is that of finding yourself with thousands of already very strong players to compete against.