In the fall, it’s time to decide on the choice of apple trees and set up a wonderful garden.

Before setting up a garden, think: what do you expect from it, what should be the mature trees? All fruit trees are subdivided into self-rooted and grafted ones. The first option – a vigorous seedling will turn into a tall tree with a spreading crown, but it will enter fruiting late. The second option is two genetics in one, when another variety (or species) was grafted onto the seedling. And its structure is special: it consists of two fused parts – the rootstock and the scion. The rootstock is the root system and the stem of the plant. A graft is a graft that is grafted onto the stock. The graft is selected for the stock, based on the desired characteristics, taking into account what kind of fruits you need to get (taste, keeping quality, size, etc.). The rootstocks are divided into vigorous, medium-sized, semi-dwarfs and dwarfs. By these names it is already clear how the tree will grow and what area should be planned in advance for it. There is another variety of apple trees – columnar, they are also grafted, but their distinctive feature is the absence of side branches. Such apple trees will grow low, but with proper feeding they will bear fruit abundantly.

By the way

The best varieties of apple trees for the middle lane: Gift to Grafsky, Orlovsky pioneer, Aphrodite, Melba and Medunitsa.