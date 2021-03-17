Among the three things that a person must do before dying according to José Martí, and which are to write a book, have a child and plant a tree, the latter seems the most accessible, right? Although we should not take what the Cuban poet affirmed literally, but rather see it as an invitation to our actions to transcend beyond ourselves and our time. And if there is something that will exceed us, it will be a tree; there are oaks that are over a thousand years old. In addition, it does not give as much work as raising a child or racking our brains to invent a story and put it on paper; take a sapling, go to the mountains and put it in the ground. But it’s not so easy.

Because it is very possible that that little plant that we have planted in a little corner of the forest, with the healthy intention of helping the environment, perhaps without even thinking about whether it will get a ray of sunshine, can be eaten by a cow or roe deer, or removed by the landowner, before we have returned to our home in the city. How to know where, when, how to plant a tree? The answer is Lurgaia, a private non-profit foundation that aims to help conserve biodiversity and manage natural heritage. This means that they are dedicated to replanting with the native flora, in this case that of the Atlantic forest, lands until recently ‘squatted’ by foreign species that were planted looking for the yield of their wood, eucalyptus and pines that little by little have been been taking over, among others, the landscape of Bizkaia, originally painted with oaks and other native species.

Jon Hidalgo, a member of this NGO, explains it: You can’t take a sapling and jump into the forest just like that. You will have to take into account which species correspond to the area, where to do it, see if it is private or public land, because private property must be respected. You must think of the tree, not of yourself. It is not worth planting and forgetting, because an animal can eat it or someone else step on it and it would be destroyed. You need to guarantee that it will reach maturity. An oak can easily reach 500, 600, 700 years, in Belgium there is one of 1,500! ‘ If what you want is to plant one or more trees, you can contact their foundation and go with them to one of the ‘hangouts’ that they organize with volunteers or entrust them with that task; planting a tree with a guarantee that it will grow safe and sound costs 10 euros.

Lurgaia works by buying land thanks to the contributions of its partners. “We also receive them as donations and we also reach transfer agreements with their owners, who retain ownership but allow us to help them put their land, previously dedicated to wood production, into sustainable use.” It all started when a family that owns a plot in the area decided that they wanted to live surrounded by native forest and signed a custody agreement with them. Thus, since 2008 creating the largest mixed oak grove in the Urdaibai biosphere reserve and one of the largest in Bizkaia, a 105-hectare forest (they intend to soon reach 200) that they have called Undabaso and which houses some 80,000 specimens planted by them. “And we want to acquire new hectares and prevent them from becoming a large eucalyptus crop.” For this they accept contributions through a ‘crowdfunding’ campaign; with 25 euros they get 75 square meters.

Compensate for CO2



When they have a new surface to replant, the first thing they do is remove the wood extraction tracks, helping to regain the original profile. The remains of the felling of the previous species are left to act as a supply of nutrients to the soil and as food and shelter for insects and fungi, birds and mammals. They are also in charge of controlling invasive alien species, collecting seeds from the area and taking advantage of native plants. «Then we plant, with corporate volunteering, our own or through hiring. We seek naturalness, with different densities, species … Without lines. We build ponds for amphibians and place nest boxes for birds and bats. And we guard and protect the specimens, monitoring the regrowth of invasive alien species and the correct progress of the plantations. In the first phase, pioneer plants, misnamed ‘weeds’, colonize and provide nutrients to the soil, insects, birds … It is ecological succession. Later we will remove for reuse the growth protectors with which we prevent the animals from destroying the suckers and we monitor our future forest. Then nature takes over, as it has done for millions of years. We’re really just ‘facilitators’ ”.

A member of Verballenas.com plants a tree to offset the ship’s CO2. / AITOR LEZA / VERBALLENAS.COM

In addition, and as part of their work, they collaborate with companies that want to eliminate the impact of the ecological footprint that they cause with their activity: they plant the trees necessary to offset the CO2 emitted by their vehicles or machinery. For example, the wolf-watching company Llobu, which operates in the Sierra de la Culebra, in Zamora, entrusts Lurgaia every year to plant trees for it to balance with the oxygen that they release into the atmosphere all the CO2 that the cars they usually work with.

Athletic trees



So does Verballenas.com, which, starting from Santurtzi, makes excursions through the Bay of Biscay in search of cetaceans; It erases the ecological footprint of the ship in this way. Its manager, Gorka Ocio, tells it: «Last weekend, like every year for six, we went to Urdaibai hand in hand with Lurgaia to offset the carbon we emit with our activity, about 30 tons a year. We had to plant 90 trees and we have done it: 35 oaks, 15 arraclanes, 10 wild apple trees, 12 hawthorn trees, 7 aspen trees, 3 hunter’s rowan trees, 3 birch trees, 2 pear trees, 2 maples and an ash tree. The previous year we planted more than we were entitled to, we reached 500, and in total we have more than a thousand, because many volunteers attended, people who have done excursions to see whales with us and who are delighted to sign up to plant, accompanied by their children, even, who thus learn and become aware. You can do it like this or leave it to the people of Lurgaia. Those trees are going to last much longer than 50 years, because it is guaranteed that they will not be cut down and that they will not be eaten either. We will not see them grow completely, but our children and grandchildren will, it is a matter of generosity and solidarity. And we return to the forest the species that belonged to it before being repopulated with other more economically productive ones. What’s more They are not planted in rows, but one here, another behind, another beyond, like the natural forest. We are very aware of climate change.

They also collaborate with Lurgaia ‘Mater’, the last great Basque wooden bonitera turned into an ecological museum with a base port in Pasaia (Gipuzkoa), and Athletic, a football club that last year offset its carbon footprint with more than 2,000 trees. “Many large companies do it,” Hidalgo continues, “but they tend to turn to other countries, to China or Peru, where planting is cheaper. Although in reality, our mission is not exactly this, but to promote biodiversity, recover our forests so that they are as they were.