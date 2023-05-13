What happens to inheritances and gifts that exceed a volume of 26 million euros? The Federal Statistical Office has broken down the super acquisitions.

Small treasures: The tax office is often generous when it comes to family jewellery, and assets should be planned for. Image: Tom Wesse

EInheritance tax is only paid by families who have relatively little and are badly advised. A small special evaluation by the Federal Statistical Office for the FAZ confirms this knowledge, which is widespread among experts. Inquiries were made about cases in which inheritances and gifts exceeded a volume of 26 million euros. This amount is particularly interesting for two reasons. First, the top tax rate then applies, depending on the proximity to the testator or donor, which is 30, 43 or 50 percent. Secondly, the exemption rules for business assets are slowly phasing out from this value. After the most recent reform, which the Federal Constitutional Court enforced, private assets may have to be included.

What do the tax statistics report? In 2021 there were a total of 125 cases in which the taxable acquisition was above the EUR 26 million threshold, in each case from the perspective of the beneficiaries. German law is not based on the estate or a group donation, but on the inflow to the individual recipients. These large acquisitions recently added up to 24.5 billion euros, as the official statisticians report. According to the information, the tax authorities benefited from this with 2.6 billion euros – roughly a tenth.