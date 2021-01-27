Answers Andrey Zhogolev, chairman of the branch of the Union of Gardeners of Russia in the Istra urban district:

– In the legislation of the Russian Federation there are no clear instructions on the procedure for transferring and the list of documents from the former chairman to the newly elected one. The minutes of the general meeting must include, among other things, the time frame for the transfer of documentation. If the deadlines for the transfer of the partnership documentation specified in the minutes of the general meeting have passed, then go to court to request the necessary documents.

Also, the timing of the transfer of documents in the event of a change in the chairman of the partnership and the list of these documents can be prescribed in the internal regulations. Then, the decision of the general meeting states that the transfer of documents is carried out in accordance with the internal regulations.

If the deadlines for the transfer of documentation are not specified either in the minutes of the general meeting or in the internal regulations, and a lot of time has passed since the election of a new chairman, then an act is drawn up with a list of non-transferred documents. Then a request is sent to transfer the documents specified in the act to the newly elected chairman within a period that you define yourself. Send your request by registered mail to the address of the former chairman.

The transfer never took place? Go to court to obtain the documents you need.