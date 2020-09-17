Dr. Mahindra Vats

Question: I am a 36 year old married woman. My husband and I have been planning for a child for a year but are not getting success. I do not know how to persuade the husband to check whether his sperm number is correct or not. I have shown it to a gynecologist (gynecologist) who has confirmed that my eggs are intact and I am able to give birth to a baby. What should I do? What precautions should be taken besides wearing condoms to avoid sexual diseases?

answer: Next time go to a gynecologist with your husband. Where the doctor will explain to your husband how you should plan for a healthy baby and a smooth pregnancy.

