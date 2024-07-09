With the arrival of summer, many Italians travel on the motorways, some leave to visit relatives or go to the seaside or the mountains. For this reason, motorists must “deal with” the payment at the toll booths of toll motorways. Today, as an alternative to Telepass, there is a new service, “TargaGo“, which allows the payment of motorway tolls without any device on board: the passage of the car is detected by a series of cameras installed on existing Telepass portals. The system is currently intended for cars, vans, minibuses and excludes motorcycles and heavy vehicles. The service TargaGo it’s for now active only on an experimental basis on Naples ring road.

TargaGo, how to pay the motorway toll

How do you do it? activate TargaGo? First of all, the service can be used for up to two license plates, the first thing to do is to register on the official website or via its app. The TargaGo service is free for now, and therefore does not require a subscription – as happens with other services – the only thing to pay is the toll. This is a huge advantage compared to other service providers.

How does paying the motorway toll work with TargaGO? Simple, when a vehicle passes through the conventional portals – those of the telepass -, the service records the passage and charges the cost to the digital wallet that is managed via the APP or the web portal.

TargaGo, how to activate it – Photo by TargaGo

Updates on the TargaGo trial, and the hostility with other services

TargaGo needs a timeframe long enough to be approved throughout the national territory; in fact, between the legal phase and the agreements with other operators, the “road” is quite troubled. However, the test of this innovative service has already received negative feedback from other electronic toll service providers. According to Aetis – the association that brings together the main European service providers, including Telepass and UnipolMove -, the functionality Of TargaGo it is not entirely reliable.

“The direct management of this technology byHighwaysAndNaples Ring Roadaims to restore a system ofoligopoly in the toll sectorwhich has seen a significant opening to competition in recent years. The meaning of this initiative is not clear, given that a formal roundtable is underway at the MIT with all the operators to identify the best solutions for the use of videotolling”

If this system were to be installed nationwide, in fact, the costs of the electronic toll collection would increase, considering that many users do not use it to avoid paying the monthly fee. In fact, the costs amount to: 3.9 euros per month with Telepass, 1.50 with UnipolMove and Mooney Go – the latter also has a monthly fee of 2.20 euros per month for the months of use of the service -.

TargaGo aims to substitute the existing toll systems on the motorways and offer more innovative and efficient services in order to ease traffic and to reduce the pollution caused by vehicles queuing to pay at the toll booth.

Luigi Massa, CEO of Tangenziale di Napoli

“TargaGo is the new sustainable solution complementary to other electronic payment methods that still require a stop. TargaGo therefore allows you to speed up transits by eliminating queues at the toll booth and therefore reduce emissions. Downloading the app is free and the toll payment is automatic, with the possibility of checking payments made in real time directly from your mobile phone. The service is active at all stations in the 20 lanes dedicated to electronic toll collection marked with yellow signs.”.

the mayor of the city of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi

“Once again Naples and its city highway are at the center of a technological experiment, which sees Naples as a laboratory for this application that will make the passages at the toll booths faster, with a notable benefit also from an environmental point of view. The common goal is to improve the road system and make mobility increasingly sustainable“.

Which service to choose between TargaGo, Telepass, UnipolMove and Mooney Go?

TargaGo, Telepass, UnipolMove and Mooney Go are all Italian motorway toll payment systems, which offer different advantages. In short:

TargaGo It is a toll payment service using a license plate. There are no tools to install on your vehicle, and payment is made through a digital “wallet”.

It is a toll payment service using a license plate. There are no tools to install on your vehicle, and payment is made through a digital “wallet”. With Telepass instead, you need to install the device in your vehicle. It allows you to cross the designated gate without stopping. It offers different plans (prepaid and subscription), and requires an activation cost and a monthly fee.

instead, you need to install the device in your vehicle. It allows you to cross the designated gate without stopping. It offers different plans (prepaid and subscription), and requires an activation cost and a monthly fee. UnipolMove like Telepass, requires the installation of a device in your car. This system also offers the opportunity to add payments for other UnipolSai services (such as car tax, vehicle insurance payment, etc.), and has an activation cost and a monthly fee.

like Telepass, requires the installation of a device in your car. This system also offers the opportunity to add payments for other UnipolSai services (such as car tax, vehicle insurance payment, etc.), and has an activation cost and a monthly fee. Mooney Gowhich also requires the installation of the device in the car – Mooney stores offer the possibility of recharging it whenever necessary -. Like the other two systems, it requires an activation cost and a monthly fee.

So which system should you choose? It simply depends on your needs. If you drive on the motorway frequently, it is better to choose a system like Telepass and UnipolMove. However, if you drive on the motorway only occasionally, a license plate-based system like TargaGo or Mooney Go might be better.

