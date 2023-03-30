Fine, from slip on the windshield, to the classic green envelope in the mailbox. Getting fined is never good news. To pay the fine there are several payment methods also online. The advice is to do a lot pay attention to the instructions given in the report which may be different from municipality to municipality. With a few simple steps, we now advise you on how to spend as little time and money as possible to fulfill the payment obligation; after which, however, the obligation remains, if envisaged, to send the communication of the actual driver’s data in the event of deduction of points from the licence.

If this communication is not made, you will receive a subsequent administrative fine with an amount ranging from 291 to 1,166 euros, pursuant to article 126-bis paragraph 2 of the Highway Code.

How to pay the fine

How to pay the fine? Speaking of fines, a premise becomes necessary; there contravention it is a method used by law enforcement and municipal bodies to sanction the citizen who breaks the Highway Code. So the payment methods or documents on any fines depend on the bodies that draw up the sanctionas Local Police, Carabinieri or municipal services. Otherwise from the municipality where the fines were reported.

In this article, we will try to give some general information, but specifically we will refer to a fine issued by the municipality of Rome for concrete examples.

The communication of the fine with notification in a green envelope

How to pay fines

Once you receive the notification or the assessment notice (the classic slip), it will be necessary to settle the payment within the established times according to two substantially different methods: go to the responsible offices or pay online. Please note that most of the information regarding payment methods and procedures is already noted on the copy of the report or slip.

Here’s where you can pay fines:

1) at the Office or Command from which the investigating agent depends such as Municipal Police, Traffic Police, Guardia di Finanza, Carabinieri, etc.;

2) to a postal current account or bank current account, the number of which is indicated in the report

3) Poste Italiane counter (only for fines from the Carabinieri and the Traffic Police);

4) bank counter;

5) Tobacconists and Lotto offices;

6) Sisal betting offices;

7) online via your bank’s home banking.

How to pay the fine at the Post Office

To pay a fine imposed by the Carabinieri or the Traffic Police at the Post Office, you can follow these steps:

Bring the fine payment form with you. Go to a post office with the payment form and the money needed to pay the fine. Hand over the payment form and the money to the postal employee and wait for the payment receipt. Keep the payment receipt as proof of payment.

It is important to check that the amount paid is correct and that the payment form has been filled in correctly to avoid any mistakes that could cause future problems.

Alternatively, it is possible to pay the fine online on the Poste Italiane website or through the PagoPA portal.

Notice of assessment usually placed under the windshield wipers

How to pay fines within 5 days

When you prefer to physically pay the fine, you can contact thepost Officeat SISAL betting offices or LIS and associated tobacconistswhere payments will be accepted both in cash and with cards. You will need the barcode or QRcode referring to the fine. Alternatively it will serve the license plate number, the amount of the fine, the date and the number of the fine. A small commission charge may be added. If, on the other hand, you have to go to the local/traffic police stations, you can only pay in cash.

How to pay fines online

To pay online there are several methods. All allow you to avoid queues in the offices, but obviously none allow you to use cash but a credit card is required. Here’s a quick list.

Pay the fine at your bank

Some banks allow the payments of fines through the their app and home banking. Just log in with your personal credentials, select the dedicated payment areaenter the code of the report, the amount and the requested data.

Payment by Poste Italiane also online

If you haven’t registered yet, you will need to create an Poste Italiane account e access the portal. In the section “pay online” , you will be directed to the type of payment to be made but only for the Carabinieri and the State Police. In this specific case, the Pay online section will be used:

Poste Italiane’s online pay portal in the “fines” section

“Fines” for contraventions of Carabinieri And State Police .

And . “PagoPa” o “MAV bulletin” (by notice) for payments to public bodies.

o “MAV bulletin” (by notice) for payments to public bodies. “Bulletin RAV” (rolls by notice) for the collection of unpaid amounts.

From the Post Office website you can reach the “FINES” section where you can pay the fines imposed by the Carabinieri and the Traffic Police

In any case it will be necessary to provide the following data:

Name and surname of the violator.

Address, zip code, city and province.

Minute number.

License plate of the fined vehicle.

Date of the report.

Obligation code.

Tutorial on how to pay a fine from the Carabinieri and the Traffic Police online on the Post Office website

Payment through the municipality of ROME site

To pay the fines raised by the Local Police

Portal to pay fines online in Rome

You will need to log in municipality website from which the fine was issued. It can be used SPID, CIE and other methods. Next, select on the dell icon‘area reserved and enter the following information: vehicle registration number, report number, date and time of the offence. It should be remembered that this information mainly refers to the Municipality of Rome. Other municipalities may require further information. Finally proceed to payment.

For more information about paying fines online in Rome, you can access the section “useful information”.

Pay fines to a lesser extent

In all of Italy, fines must be notified within 90 days of the infringement of the code.

To take advantage of the reduced size with a discount by 30% the amount of the fine must be paid within 5 days of notification, as required by article 202 of the Highway Code which introduced a 30% “discount” on the amount if payment is made within the first 5 days. The 5 days start from the day on which the notification of the fine is received. In case of storage of the registered letter/notification, the 5 days start from the moment of collection of the registered letter if within 10 days from the date of dispatch of the registered letter itself. When the collection takes place after 10 days, the 5 days run exclusively from the eleventh day of collection. With the notification at home, the notification fees are added to the amount of the fine.

In the case of reduced payment it is no longer possible to appeal as full responsibility for the disputed infringement has been admitted.

If you don’t pay within 5 days you have the maximum 60 days to pay the full price fine. Attention why exceeded this limit will run into more penalties of arrears with the receipt of the tax collection notice.

Another important deadline, are the 5 years. In fact, payment receipts must always be kept for at least that period of timeas it represents the maximum limit for appeals and legal procedures.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 FINES FOR ROAD OFFENSES

👉 Driving license points deduction

👉 Rental car fines

👉 Serial fines for the same infraction

👉 Fine air conditioning on

👉 Fine cigarette lit in the car

👉 Fine blasphemy in the car

👉 Super glasses to the traffic police

👉 All the updated news on fines and penalties

👉 All the news concerning the Highway Code

👉 All the guides and advice on the car

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK