Filling the tank of the car is expensive. The price of fuel, currently conditioned by the war in Ukraine and the rise in oil prices, has climbed in recent months to record levels. With Brent crude hovering around 106 dollars a barrel, at some gas stations a liter of gasoline is close to or even exceeds two euros.

Although the Government has applied since April 1 the reduction in the price of gasoline through a bonus of 20 cents, today, the best trick to save behind the wheel continues to be refueling at the cheapest gas stations. Although prices vary a lot from day to day, the difference between filling the tank at the cheapest service station on the peninsula or at the most expensive is considerable: 68 cents less, according to data from the Ministry for Ecological Transition. If diesel is consumed, the saving is 0.90 euros per litre.

According to the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), since Easter, the price of gasoline 95 has risen more than 5% and that of diesel, more than 6%. Specifically, the average price of gasoline 95 already reaches 1,886 euros per liter, compared to 1,769 on April 13 and 1,800 on April 1. For its part, that of diesel is now 1,899 euros/liter, compared to 1,782 on April 13 and 1,836 on April 1. These are amounts without the discount of 20 cents, but include the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla, which have a lower tax burden.

But it is not always possible to approach the cheapest suppliers in the city, which usually coincide with ‘low cost’ chains and supermarkets. That is why it is worth paying for refueling with a card that includes fuel discounts. The experts of the financial product comparator HelpMyCash.com have analyzed which ones the best cards with gasoline discounts which, in addition, do not have emission costs. It is possible to save up to 12% on fuel.

“With the price of fuel through the roof, discounts on gasoline have become a claim by many banks and finance companies so that their customers pay with their cards every time they fill up the tank at a service station. Some entities offer promotions that They range between 2% and 12% of the amount spent. Of course, before opening an account or contracting a card with gasoline discounts, you have to find out about the conditions of the promotion and how the bonus will be applied,” they point out from HelpMyCash.

These products can be interesting for those customers who spend many hours on the road for work or leisure reasons. And it is that, at the end of the year, you can save a considerable amount of money just by paying with a card with gas discounts.

Cards with discounts in Galp

Although the Portuguese oil company is not the one with the most gas stations in Spain, it is the one that has reached agreements with the most banks.

Drivers who pay with the Mastercard Galp Solution credit card issued by Cetelem will save 4% on each refueling if they pay at the end of the month without interest and 8% if they pay on credit. The maximum return is 40 euros per month.

Abanca customers can save 5% at Galp if they use the Galician entity’s Visa Gold and Visa Platinum cards and 4% if they pay with the Classic credit cards. Those who prefer to pay with a debit card will enjoy a 2% discount.

For their part, ING and EVO Banco customers can save 3% and 2%, respectively, when paying for their refueling at Galp with their credit or debit cards. ING also returns 3% at Shell service stations.

Cards with discounts at Repsol

Repsol gas stations are the easiest to find on Spanish roads. In 2020 there were 3,331, according to the AOP. And it is also easy to get discounts on them. In addition to being able to use the promotions of the Waylet app (there is currently a discount of 30 cents per liter when paying with the application), you can save with several cards, they indicate in HelpMyCash.

To begin with, the El Corte Inglés Purchase Card returns 4% of the amount spent at Repsol, Campsa and Petronor gas stations. Each quarter, the customer will receive a check with the accumulated money, with a maximum of 60 euros, to spend in the company’s stores.

The Ibercaja Repsol Máxima Card allows you to enjoy a 2% discount (3% on premium fuel until the end of June) and a 5% discount in stores and car wash services.

BBVA and CaixaBank market the Repsol Más Visa card with which you can save three or five cents per liter depending on the fuel consumed and obtain an additional quarterly discount of two cents per liter if you refuel at least 250 liters per quarter.

Cards with discounts at Cepsa

Drivers who refuel at one of the more than 1,500 Cepsa service stations in Spain can save up to 6% when paying with the Mastercard Porque Tú Vuelves card issued by WiZink. Specifically, you can get an immediate discount of 3% plus an additional 3% each month if you use the card to make purchases in stores other than gas stations for an amount greater than 300 euros per month.

Another alternative to save is to use the Carrefour Pass credit card that returns 4% of the amount spent at Cepsa service stations in a check to spend in supermarkets. In addition, the Pass card allows you to save 8% at Carrefour gas stations.

Cards with discounts in BP

The My BP Visa credit card issued by Bankintercard allows you to save up to 9% each time the deposit is filled if payment is activated at the end of the month and up to 12% with deferred payment. Of course, you have to read the fine print on the card carefully, HelpMyCash experts recommend, since the discounts are made up of several sections and the final savings when using it may be less.

“A good strategy to save is to carry several cards with you and use them depending on the gas station where you are going to refuel, in order to take advantage of all the discounts,” they point out from HelpMyCash.