Salik confirmed that visitors to Dubai Mall can use parking facilities provided they have an active Salik card and a Salik account, noting that unpaid parking fees will be deducted from the user’s Salik account balance.

She explained that Salik cards can be purchased online through the website www.salik.ae, or through the Careem Quick service, or any fuel station across the UAE.

Salik stated on its website that most parking spaces in Dubai Mall are subject to fees, with the exception of Zabeel and Fountain Views parking spaces, which remain free at the present time.

She pointed out that parking fees can currently be paid using Salik in Dubai Mall only, while no additional information is available about other commercial locations in Dubai.

Salik stated that parking fees are calculated based on the number of hours used in the parking lot after the end of the free hours (4 hours during weekdays and 6 hours during the weekend from Friday to Sunday), according to the work rules. The amount will be deducted from the user’s Salik account when he leaves the parking facilities.

Regarding how to use parking spaces without sufficient balance in the Salik account, Salik said: “To use the parking facilities in Dubai Mall, the user must have an activated Salik card, a Salik account and sufficient balance in his account. If he does not have sufficient balance, once his account is recharged, the unpaid parking fees will be deducted.”

Regarding the mechanism of parking inside Dubai Mall, Salik explained that when a vehicle enters a paid parking area, the camera captures the plate number. The Salik system processes the image, recognizes the plate number and the associated Salik account, and records the time of entry. Upon exit, the system scans the plate number again, records the time spent in the parking, calculates the fees and deducts them from the Salik account.

She stressed that when using Dubai Mall parking, the customer can enjoy 4 free hours during weekdays, and 6 free hours during the weekend from Friday to Sunday, after which fees will be imposed according to the approved parking tariff, noting that parking fees in Dubai Mall apply to vehicles with international plates and those owned by tourists as well, so that the customer must have an activated Salik card and a Salik account.

Salik pointed out that parking fees at Dubai Mall gradually increase until they reach a maximum of AED 1,000 per 24 hours +, after which Dubai Mall reserves the right to issue a fine to the vehicle by the relevant authorities (Dubai Police…), explaining that vehicles exempted from Salik fees, including people of determination, police, ambulances and civil defense vehicles, are exempt from parking fees at Dubai Mall.