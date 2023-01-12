To pass power from one car to another, it is necessary to have the following items: a charging cable with cigarette lighter connectors, two jumper cables with insulated terminals on both ends. Today in Debate we explain how to pass current from one car to anotherhelpful tips.

both cars off

Make sure that both vehicles are turned off And with the parking brakes on. If you don’t turn off one car while powering another car, you can cause damage to the electrical system of both vehicles.

The vehicle alternator that is providing the load may overheat and fail due to the increased load. There may also be a risk of a short circuit, which can cause damage to the electrical systems of both vehicles, and in some cases, even cause a fire.

It is important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for how to pass current from one car to another and make sure both vehicles are turned off during the process.

How to connect the cables to pass current

How to connect the wires

+ Connect one end of the charging cable to the cigarette lighter socket of the vehicle with the good battery (the vehicle that will serve as the “donor”).

+ Connect the other end of the charging cable to the cigarette lighter connector of the vehicle with dead battery (the vehicle that will receive the charge).

+ Connect one of the jumper cables to the positive (+) terminal of the donor vehicle’s battery.

+ Connect the other end of the jumper wire to the positive terminal (+) from the receiving vehicle’s battery.

+ Connect the other jumper wire to the negative (-) terminal of the vehicle battery donor.

+ Connect the other end of the jumper cable to the chassis (not the battery) of the receiving vehicle.

+ Start the donor vehicle and let it run for a few minutes.

+ Attempt to start the receiving vehicle. If the battery is sufficiently charged, the engine should start.

+ Disconnect the cables in the reverse order to the one you connected them to and you are good to go.

Always remember to follow the manufacturer’s instructions and not expose the battery to an overload, it is also important to wear gloves and protect your eyes, since batteries emit gas and electrolyte that can be harmful to the skin.

What cables are needed to pass current

What cables are needed to pass current

To pass power to a vehicle, two specific cables are needed:

Red wire: This wire connects to the positive (+) terminal of the vehicle’s battery. It is used to supply power to the vehicle’s electrical system.

Black wire: This cable connects to the negative (-) terminal of the vehicle’s battery. It is used as a ground connection to complete the electrical circuit and avoid any type of overload.

It is important to ensure that the cables are in good condition, clean and without tears, as well as that the terminals of the cables are clean and free of oxide for a good connection.

Additionally, it is necessary to have a battery charger or a generator with the capacity to supply the amount of current required to charge the vehicle’s battery.