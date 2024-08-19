The Ministry of Interior provides, through its website and smart application, a service around the clock that allows the public to open reports of a traffic incident, in the unified traffic and criminal system.

The application procedures for the service require the reporter to specify the location of the incident on the map, submit the report in several forms (written, audio recording, video, photos), and attach the available evidence.

The steps to submit a new traffic report through the Ministry’s website begin by entering the list of smart reports for police services, selecting the traffic report opening service, and then clicking on the “Start Service” button.

The terms and conditions of the service stipulate that all reports are subject to the procedures and laws in force in the country, and the application may not be used to impersonate other persons or parties, and all attached images and documents must be original. The service allows the reporter to enter image, audio and video attachments.

The Ministry of Interior also provides, within its smart and electronic services, the service of inquiring about reports through the smart reports list of police services, which provides a display of the details of the submitted report.

The Ministry of Interior’s smart application provides customers with many traffic services that can be completed via their mobile phones without the need to go to customer service centers, including opening a traffic file, renewing a driver’s license, paying traffic violations, and others.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that its digital services were designed according to the best modern technologies and innovative applications in order to automate government work, leading to the completion of the stages of digital transformation programs.