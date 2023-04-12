Profit sharing. Find out if you are entitled and how much you should receive in 2023

He dollar savings in Mexico is an increasingly popular option for those who want to keep their money in a more stable currency or receive payments from abroad for their work as freelancing.

It can also be an alternative to receive remittances from abroad in a currency other than the Mexican peso. In this guide, we show you the options available for open an account in dollars in Mexico and how to do it legally and safely.

Option 1: Buy and sell dollars

A traditional option to save in dollars in Mexico is to buy and sell the foreign currency. For this, it is necessary to monitor the price of the dollar and look for moments in which the greatest amount of dollars can be obtained for each Mexican peso. However, it is important to bear in mind that dollars should only be bought from financial institutions legally authorized to sell this currency, or from trusted people who have legitimately obtained dollars on their trips.

Option 2: Open an account abroad

Another option is to open an account in dollars in a bank in the United States from Mexico. To do this, it is necessary to be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States, have a social security number and / or an individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN), as well as proof of residence in the United States, such as an account in the name of the holder with a local address in the country.

Option 3: Open an account in dollars in Mexican banks

It is also possible to open a current account in dollars in some Mexican banks. Among the banks that offer this option are BBVA Bancomer, Citibanamex, Scotiabank, Santander, Banorte, Banregio and Bansí.

Each bank has particular conditions and it is recommended to contact the bank of interest directly to obtain detailed information on the requirements and conditions to open an account in dollars.

Requirements to open an account in dollars in a Mexican bank

In general, the requirements to open an account in dollars in a Mexican bank are: