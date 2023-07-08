In the digital age, having quick and easy access to your finances is already a necessity, for this reason, Azteca Bank has launched its bank deposit account called Guardadito Digital.

If you are interested in opening a digital account, Azteca Bank It can be an option, now we explain how you can open a digital account and what are all the benefits it offers.

Requirements and steps to open a digital account at Banco Azteca

To open a Guardadito Digital account, you only need to meet some basic requirements:

Minimum opening amount of $1 peso.

Be a natural person, either a national or a foreigner residing in Mexico.

Being over 18 years.

Present a valid official identification.

Opening a Guardadito Digital account is as easy as downloading the Azteca Bank App or go to a branch. You just need to follow a few simple steps:

Enter the App and select “Register me”

Provide your cell number

Enter the verification code received by WhatsApp or SMS

Complete your personal data

Create a username and password

Ready! Now you have your Guardadito Digital account and you are ready to enjoy its benefits.

Benefits of having a digital account at Banco Azteca

Once you have your account, you can enjoy a wide range of benefits:

Make purchases with your physical Guardadito Digital card in thousands of establishments nationally and internationally.

Participate in exclusive promotions and discounts.

Receive cash deposits and electronic transfers.

Domicile the payment of services and credits automatically and free of charge.

Access other credit products, term investments and services offered by Banco Azteca.

Check your balance, make withdrawals and more at Banco Azteca ATMs and other allies at no cost.

Enjoy the benefits that your MasterCard or VISA card has to offer you.

Manage your Guardadito Digital account from the App, with tools to manage your money.

Trade 24/7 from anywhere.

Make transfers between your own accounts or to other banks.

Recharge airtime and pay for your services with ease.

Make fast and secure payments by scanning QR codes.

Withdraw money without the need for a physical card, among other available options.

Guardadito Digital is a flexible and convenient banking option that gives you access to a wide range of financial services. From purchases in establishments to payments for services and transfers, this account allows you to be in control of your money at any time and from anywhere.