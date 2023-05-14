First of all, it is important that you know that in order to carry out this activity it is necessary to have an authorization issued by the Secretary of Energy (SENER). To obtain it, you must submit an application containing the following information:

Name and address of the applicant. Activity you want to do. Technical specifications. Document that expresses the commitment to have the guarantees or insurance that are required by the competent authority (if necessary). Other information established in the corresponding regulation.

In addition, you must present the following documents:

Proof of payment of uses (in electronic file with PDF format). Report of the technical evaluation of the design of service stations based on the Official Mexican Standard NOM-005-ASEA-2016 or, if construction began before December 30, 2015, letter of start of operations or 100% progress of construction issued by Petróleos Mexicanos or the Notice of notification of review of draft plans or basic project (in electronic file with PDF Format). Copy of the acknowledgment of receipt from the Ministry of Energy (SENER) and copy of the social impact assessment referred to in article 121 of the Hydrocarbons Law and article 44 of the Regulations. If you have it, attach the Resolution issued by SENER (in an electronic file with PDF Format).

It is important to mention that these documents are based on articles 50, 51 and 121 of the Hydrocarbons Law and article 51 of the Regulations for Activities referred to in Title Three of the Hydrocarbons Law.

As for the costs, you must pay $34,536.00 MXN for the request for a permit to sell oil for self-consumption stations. To obtain the corresponding payment help sheet, you can enter the following link.

Once you have all the documents and have made the corresponding payment, you can carry out your procedure online through the Oficialía de Partes Electrónica (OPE) by entering this link.

It is important to mention that the request must be entered through the Electronic Reporting Office (OPE), for which the interested party or legal representative must previously carry out the pre-registration process and must have obtained a username and password for the use of the OPE.

You must fill out the electronic form in detail, according to the instructions included in the format itself.

Once the format is required, you must enter it in a new promotion through the OPE. Afterwards, you should keep an eye on your mailbox at the OPE, to identify if additional information has been requested.