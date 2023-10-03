Of Chiara Daina

From prostheses to wheelchairs, those entitled to benefit from a series of devices paid for entirely by the National Health Service. And what procedures must be followed to exercise it

Mattresses for the prevention of bedsores

orthopedic beds, wheelchairs, lifts to move bedridden patients, walkers, canes, hearing aids, those to correct vision defects, prosthetic hands, feet, legs and custom-made braces to help move limbs and support the spine and head, from corsets to posture backrests and reinforcing armrests. People with disabilities have the right to a series of aids, paid for by the National Health Service (SSN)including electronic ones (such as control sensors, talking clocks, screen readers, hands-free telephones), but they often don’t know it.

The risks for the patient It happens that the caregiver purchases them independently, without an evaluation by a specialist doctor, which entails risks for the patient, such as falling. Or they may be useless and are abandoned. In the case of the elderly with dementia, for example, the orthopedic bed is not always necessary. You can keep it personal, with the simple addition of sides, without creating a sense of disorientation in the person Mauro Zampolinidirector of the Rehabilitation Department of the Umbria Local Health Authority 2. If the disability results from an accident at work, the provision of the aid is managed by Inail. See also Salus Tv n. 50 of 15 December 2021

The recipients People with the recognition of civil disability, total or partial blindnessminors under 18 with serious and permanent disabilities, limb amputees, women who have undergone mastectomy surgery.

The prescription Assistive aids (anti-decubitus mattress, crank bed, lift, standard wheelchair, stair lift, toilet and shower chair) they are prescribed by the general practitioner via a specific form and prescription from the National Health Service. Instead all the aids with a rehabilitative function

(which serve to regain autonomy, from the electric wheelchair to the modified keyboard for the PC, the eye pointer, orthopedic shoes), standard or custom-made, for which there is a need for accurate evaluation and training in use, require a visit and prescription by a specialist doctor (physiatrist, orthopaedist, ophthalmologist, ENT specialist), as part of an individual rehabilitation plan (which defines the expected objectives and periodic follow-up). Such as those for personal therapies (breathing ventilators, mucus aspirators, infusion pumps).

All non-personalised (and reusable) devices must be returned to the local health authority at the end of their use. The company aids office authorizes the supply.

Prescribers In Lombardy and Umbria there is a list of prescribing doctors, available on the websites of individual companies. in construction in Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Abruzzo, Calabria, Friuli, Marche and Liguria, specific Raffaella Gaeta, coordinator of the aids section of the Italian Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine (Simfer). The device is delivered to your home by the company or at the ASL warehouse or an affiliated supplierand tested by the doctor who provides the prescription. See also Mosquito-killers, that's why they increase (and scare) Anaphylactic shock: what to do

The centers For advice, choice, testing and training of the most suitable electronic device you can contact the aids centre. A free service, although not present in all regions, with a multidisciplinary team (engineer, physiotherapist, occupational therapist, speech therapist, psychologist, educator), managed directly by the local health authorities or by IRCSS, non-profit organizations or affiliated cooperatives. Access methods vary (with a referral from your GP or by filling out an online request form). The centers are located in Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Piedmont, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Tuscany, Marche, Umbria, Lazio, Campania, Calabria, Puglia, Trento, Bolzano.

The situation in the Regions Inside the hospital we have a laboratory where disabled people can test the different solutions proposed in order to find the one best suited to your needs and a home automation apartment where you can experiment with them under monitoring for a certain period. With the support of automatic systems and controls they get out of bed, get dressed, access the bathroom, the kitchen cabinets, do the washing machine, use the PC, turn on the TV he explains Jacopo Bonavitadirector of the operational rehabilitation unit of the Villa Rosa hospital in Pergine Valsugana (Trento). We hope that aid centers for high-tech devices are established throughout Italy in a capillary way concludes Gaeta. See also Health, the alarm from Marini (Acoi): "We have fewer and fewer surgeons"

Emilia Romagna offers 10 provincial centers for domestic adaptation (one per province) and two second-level regional ones specialized respectively in technological aids and accessibility solutions (the regional aid center in Bologna and the information center on environmental well-being in Reggio Emilia), where the families of the disabled and elderly person can receive free technical and organizational advice. The objective is to seek the best solutions to facilitate the stay of those with mobility problems in their own home as much as possible, resolving physical obstacles while respecting their needs and habits. On the portal Retecaad.it the list of centers is available, with contact details, and sheets with general indications for adapting the various environments.