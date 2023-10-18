The Public Prosecution in Dubai revealed a new service that affects a large segment of customers, which is the “Automatic Search Stop” service, which represents an important shift in facilitating the procedures of those dealing with the Public Prosecution, according to Chief Judgments Implementation Officer Aisha Ali, who explained that obtaining this service previously took a long time. The period extends to 10 days, but it can be completed with the new service within three minutes.

She added that the problem that some people faced previously was their need to testify outside of official working hours, as the traditional method requires waiting five days after the end of the client’s case, so that he can apply for a search warrant, and then the same procedure requires three to five days to complete the investigation. The certificate is issued, but with the automatic search permit service, the customer only needs to enter the website or smart application of the Public Prosecution, enter what is required, pay the fees, obtain the search permit within three minutes, and travel freely wherever he wants.