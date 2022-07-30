Sharjah Police, through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, published a video to learn how to obtain a certificate regarding damage and damage to vehicles due to rain and torrential rain through the Sharjah Police application.
To watch the video, click the link.
Sharjah Police publishes a video to learn how to obtain a certificate regarding damage and damage to vehicles due to rain and torrential rain through the Sharjah Police application. #Emirates today pic.twitter.com/1I1RpSdPsJ
– Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) July 30, 2022
