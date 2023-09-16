The Government of Mexico is pleased to announce the opening of the call for the Benito Juárez Basic Education Welfare Scholarship, a program designed to support primary and secondary students throughout the country. If you live in Nuevo León, we share the information you need.

This scholarship offers a monthly resource of 875 pesos during the 10 months of the school year and represents an invaluable opportunity to alleviate the financial burden of families in their children’s education.

For those who reside in the state of New Lion, it is essential to know the key dates for registration. The registration period for this scholarship will take place from September 24 to 30. During these days, parents or guardians must complete an online Incorporation Request Form.

How to Register?

To start the application process, you must visit the official website of the scholarship at searcher.becasbenitojuarez.gob.mx/escuelas/. Here, it will be required to provide the Work Center Code (CCT) of the public school the students attend.

Once you enter this information in the School Finder, you will receive an indication of the classification of your child’s school: “priority” (in green) or “eligible for support” (in yellow). According to this categorization, you will be able to proceed with the registration to obtain the Benito Juárez scholarship for primary and secondary school.

It is important to highlight that, according to the National Coordination of Scholarships for Benito Juárez Wellbeing, priority is given to students who attend schools located in indigenous areas and with high or very high levels of marginalization. These students have preference when awarding scholarships.

Requirements to Obtain the Scholarship

To be eligible for the Benito Juárez Scholarship for primary or secondary school, the following requirements must be met:

Be enrolled in a public school in Nuevo León, located in a community considered a priority or susceptible to support by the Government of Mexico. Not have another scholarship awarded by any other federal program.

Have on hand a copy of the Unique Population Registration Code (CURP), proof of address, a telephone number and an email address at the time of registration.

Don’t miss this valuable opportunity to support your children’s education. Mark these dates on your calendar and make sure you meet the requirements to ensure your children can access this important scholarship. The Government of Mexico is committed to the education and well-being of future generations.