Very soon our country and a large part of the world will witness an impressive astronomical phenomenon. An annular solar eclipse, which can be seen on October 14, 2023.

This relatively rare event occurs when the Moon is placed between the Sun and Earth, almost completely blocking light from reaching Earth. During this phenomenon, the star Rey can be seen as a golden disc covered by a dark disc that only reveals a ‘ring of fire’.

In Mexico October annular solar eclipse can only be fully seen in the states of Yucatan, Quintana Roo and Campeche, However, this can be partially seen in almost the entire Mexican territory, so it is almost impossible for you to lose sight of this event.

In order to see the annular solar eclipse, it is necessary to follow some recommendations since looking directly represents a risk to the health of our eyes.

According to the NASA, there are some methods to observe a solar eclipse in a safe way. To avoid this risk, the main thing is to see the phenomenon through eclipse glasses that comply with the international standard ISO 1232-2.

These glasses are not like traditional sunglasses which only serve to partially reduce the brightness of our environment. Therefore, seeing an eclipse with this type of lens is dangerous.

Another important thing that NASA recommends when observing an annular solar eclipse is that ‘You should not look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing your eclipse glasses or a handheld solar visor. ‘, this due to the magnifying glass effect that these instruments can generate.