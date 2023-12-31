Sunday, December 31, 2023, 10:49



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Personal Income Tax (IRPF) is a tax that citizens residing in Spain must pay to the State and that taxes the income obtained by a person over the course of a year, taking into account personal and family circumstances.

Although retirees have already abandoned their working life, when collecting a pension it is considered that it represents work performance, which is why it remains subject to Treasury withholding, which depends on personal circumstances and the amount received with this benefit.

The truth is that although personal income tax is a mandatory tax, retirees can request a modification of the rate applied to them, but it is only allowed in cases in which the change involves an increase in withholdings. But why would anyone ask for an increase? The answer is very simple, when the tax return comes out to be paid, since by editing the type you can avoid that.

This way you can change your personal income tax type



The Social Security magazine has explained how you can change the personal income tax withholding that applies to your pension from home by following these simple steps. To carry out this procedure you must access the 'Your Social Security' space and have an electronic DNI, digital certificate or permanent Cl@ve.

The first thing you will need to do is identify yourself through one of the three ways mentioned above. From there, you will be redirected to a screen where you can consult information about your pension, so you will have to click on see details, manage and then on 'declaration of data for personal income tax purposes including the voluntary type'. Remember that if your pension is an absolute disability you will not have this option, because this tax is not deducted from it.

Once you have followed all these steps, you will find the option to change, where you can modify the personal income tax withholding that you want to apply to you, but it will only be possible if it is higher than what corresponds to you according to the circumstances you indicate, which can also be set or edit on this page. Once you have finished this process you must click on continue.

Finally, you will find a summary in which all the changes that you have requested to be applied will be reflected. It is advisable to review it to make sure that there are no errors to be able to correct them. Also read carefully the text that appears at the bottom. If everything is correct, click on 'request management'.

If you have accessed with a digital certificate or electronic DNI, you must have the Autofirma application downloaded. On the contrary, if the method used was permanent Cl@ve, the signature will be done through the code that will be sent to your mobile phone. Once the process is completed, you will be able to download proof of the application to present if there is any problem.