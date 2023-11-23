Sooner or later it happens to everyone that their identity document expires and one of the first consequences is the immediate deactivation of the connected SPID. If you haven’t thought about it, know that from the same day your document expires you will no longer have access to the institutional sites and services connected to the SPID, which could cause quite a few inconveniences.

Let’s see together the steps to follow to update your data with the new document.

Update your Spid identity document

You will not be able to carry out operations from the application but you will need to log in via browser with your credentials directly from official post office website. Once you have entered your username and password you will be asked to verify, via QR code, via text message or via the Poste ID application installed on your mobile phone.

In the first screen that appears you will have to choose “you already have the SPID-enabled PosteID digital identity.

While in the next one you will have to select the section on your data.

After scrolling through the entire page, you will find the edit button.

And then the page where it allows you to modify all your data, not only the document but possibly also residence and domicile.

Once the changes have been saved, a message will notify you that your request has been processed. It is not an automatic process but requires human control, so you will have to wait some time for the changes to be registered.