One of the new fog collectors based on the Canary Island pine included in the Life Nieblas project in Gran Canaria.

In a context of prolonged droughts, we must look for ways to take advantage of every drop of water, even the most unexpected ones. One of them is to capture the moisture in the fog. This is what they are doing in the Canary Islands with a project that has created three new systems to order to the clouds and extract about 100,000 liters in four years – up to 250 liters per square meter per month – with which they have helped irrigate 20 hectares reforested in an area burned in 2019 in Gran Canaria. Individual collectors are cheap, easy to install and can be taken to any area of ​​Spain with fog and wind.

“The idea is simple, use a structure with a metal or plastic mesh and, when the fog passes through it, it condenses and is collected at the base of the collector, where it is stored,” explains Vicenç Carabassa, researcher at the Ecological Research Center. and Forestry Applications (Creaf) that participates in the project. “The Canary Islands are an ideal laboratory to do so, because they have a constant fog regime, at a more or less similar altitude both in height and time, and also trade winds that transport air loaded with humidity from the Atlantic across the islands” , Add.

Fog collector based on the Canary Islands pine.

Although this idea had already been used in countries like Chile, the project Life Mists —financed 55% by the European Commission and 30% by the Cabildo of Gran Canaria— has generated three new prototypes of collectors. The first is a tower collector about three meters high that has a concrete base and a volumetric plastic mesh with which 379 liters per square meter have been captured in ten months. “This water condenses at the base and with it we fill the tanks, which can then be used to irrigate forest masses, or for agriculture and livestock in places that are difficult to access,” says Carabassa.

The second is an individual collector consisting of a rigid tubular structure that surrounds the small planted trees to, on the one hand, protect them from herbivores and, on the other, help them collect moisture. “Goats and wild boars can carry out the reforestation work of many weeks in one night, so this system helps us prevent that from happening, while capturing small amounts of water,” says the researcher.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to it. See also Experts explain risks of supplements for training in gyms - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO Subscribe

The third invention is the needle collector, based on the leaves of the Canary Islands pine, which capture moisture naturally. It is a small, individual structure, with crossbars from which hang metal threads that imitate the needles – stinger-shaped leaves – of these trees. With this system, cheap and easy to install, they have captured about 525 liters per square meter in 10 months. However, in a month of September with especially favorable conditions, they reached 250 liters in just 30 days.

Two workers install a tower-type fog collector in Gran Canaria. Life Mists

Gustavo Viera, spokesperson for the Canary Islands public company Gesplan – which coordinates this initiative – points out about the third prototype: “This invention, developed by the Canarian Agricultural Research Institute, imitates nature, which increases the collection surface, with which manages to capture four times more water than traditional systems. It is cheaper, simpler and more productive and can be installed by a single person. “It has been a small revolution.” According to the expert, California and Portugal have already shown their interest in this system, which could be brought to any area of ​​Spain with wind and fog.

Regenerate a degraded area

The different systems tested in this Life Nieblas have managed to collect about 100,000 liters since 2021. “We have used that water for environmental reforestation actions in an area devastated by a fire in 2019, where we have planted about 25,000 trees. By capturing moisture from the fog, we have been able to reduce external water by 40%. And that with two years with a significant drought,” explains Viera.

Valleseco area affected by a large fire in Gran Canaria, in 2019. Quique Curbelo (EFE)

The initiative has also developed a system called Cocoon, a type of biodegradable basin that is buried with the roots, has an individual tank per plant and degrades over time. Carabassa points out: “We have already restored about 20 hectares, with 20 different species, all endemic to the Canary Islands. With traditional plantation systems, survival is around 40%. But with this project that combines fog collectors and Cocoon, we have reached 90%, an impressive figure.” Viera tercia: “In addition, it allows us to greatly reduce the cost; under normal conditions a live plant for two years in the bush costs about 150 euros, while with this system it is reduced to about 70 euros.”

Project fog collectors.

This type of fog collectors have not had much implementation in Spain until now because there were no efficient devices adapted to the country's conditions. The project researchers point out that from now on they can be used more both in irrigating replantings in degraded areas and in some agricultural areas in the Mediterranean, where water sources can be diversified at times. Carabassa concludes: “The idea of ​​the project is that anyone who needs it can build their own fog collector, in fact the plans are on the web.”

You can follow Climate and Environment in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_