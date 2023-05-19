When you gain or lose weight, Do you really know if what you are losing is fat or muscle? Have you ever stopped to calculate the body fat index that your body has? We tell you how to measure it.

The body fat index is a measurement that helps distinguish muscle mass from the total fat that is present in the body. In addition, it is capable of indicating when a person is overweight or needs to gain some weight to be healthy.

According to the web portal ‘iNuba’, it is said that women have a higher index of fat compared to men. The differences are found in the physiological and hormonal aspects that exist between both sexes.

However, it should be taken into account that the body fat index can vary considerably between men and women either by genetic factors, lifestyle, age and other individual aspects.

There are several ways to measure body index, however none are said to be as accurate as measurements made by professionals using specialized equipment.

Body fat index: how can it be measured?

According to the ‘Train&Food Academy’ web portal, these are the three most widely used methods for measuring body fat:

1. Folds

Skin-fold measurement is an effective way to check body fat. To do this you will need an instrument called caliper.

The caliper is similar to tweezers but much larger. With it you can take folds from different areas of the body and thus estimate the fat percentage.

2. Biompedance

The bioimpedance It is a measurement that analyzes body composition, indicating the approximate amount of muscle, bone and fat.

This technique is used in scales or special devices which send an electrical current through the body and measure the impedance to calculate the percentage of body fat.

However, it is important to note that results may be subject to variation and are not always completely accurate.

In this method, measurements are taken from different parts of the body, such as the abdomen, waist, hips, and thighs.

3. Weight and perimeters

This third method can be done easily from home. It is about using the total body weight and the measurements of different body perimeters to obtain an estimate of body composition and weight status.

Measuring body weight is the most common and simple measurement. A scale is used to obtain the total weight of the body in kilograms or pounds.

However, body weight alone does not provide detailed information on body composition, as it does not differentiate between fat mass and lean mass.

On the other hand, the measurement of body perimeters consists of measuring the circumference of different parts of the body, such as the abdomen, waist, hips, thighs, arms, among others.

These measurements are taken using a flexible tape measure and are recorded in centimeters or inches. Girth measurement can provide an indication of body fat distribution and changes in body composition over time.

MARIA CAMILA SALAS V

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

