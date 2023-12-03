Last weekend, three organizations started different mass mailing campaigns to this defender. By replicating the same requests many times, they aim to rectify information, although this pressure only manages to bury other messages. One of these complaints has also come from some readers, who question how the newspaper reflected the report that the Ombudsman, Ángel Gabilondo, presented in Congress. In it, he estimates that 1.13% of the Spanish adult population has suffered abuse as a child in religious settings. The news was published at the end of October, but the reproaches arose just in the week in which the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE) traveled to the Vatican convened by the Pope.

The main demand of these readers replicates the criticism that the president of the EEC, Juan José Omella, made of the extrapolation that several media outlets made about the percentage exposed by Gabilondo, which he called “intentional and erroneous.” In EL PAÍS it was published with this headline: The Ombudsman’s investigation estimates there are 440,000 victims of pedophilia in the Spanish Church.

“You don’t need to be an expert in demoscopy and statistics to affirm that such a projection is nonsense,” repeat several emails with the same statement. “Stop publishing the aforementioned information because it constitutes a hoax.” “This amount is obtained from a crude mathematical calculation,” says reader Francisco Vicente Toral in an email. “Apart from introducing an element of little seriousness to the article (there is no statistical expert to support it), it seems more typical of the sensationalist press.”

None of the four survey experts consulted believes that it is a huge mistake to extrapolate a percentage. It is done, for example, in Active Population Survey of the National Institute of Statistics, which each quarter quantifies the number of people with employment. The thing is that sociologically there are so many nuances when talking about victims of abuse over six decades that it is difficult to hit the nail on the head.

“Translating percentages into an absolute number of people is routine,” says Kiko Llaneras, data journalist at EL PAÍS. “In this case it would be something like this: according to the Ombudsman’s study, around 1% of respondents say they have suffered abuse in the religious sphere (91 people out of 8,013); and that proportion, taking into account the Spanish census, translates into about 440,000 people. If we add a margin of error, we can say that between 350,000 and 530,000 people claim to have suffered sexual abuse.”

In the information, the reader was warned that the figure came from a calculation prepared by the newspaper and the data used in that operation was exposed. For example, the base was the 38.9 million registered in Spain in 2022, between 18 and 90 years old (age range covered by the survey). He also warned the text that the Ombudsman’s report does not include a number of those affected and that Gabilondo avoided making the calculation in absolute numbers in his appearance before the press in Congress.

Íñigo Domínguez, one of the two EL PAÍS journalists who signed the information, defends that an extrapolation was made to dimension the drama. “The media spend the day translating the surveys into figures to make them understandable,” he recalls. “If a survey says that 20% of Spaniards like the color green, that is approximately nine million people. Nobody would argue with it. “Here the problem is the issue at hand.”

The reporter explains that Gabilondo did not want to make extrapolations, because “it is the core of the problem, what the Church fears most and what it was going to discuss: how many people we are talking about.” But he remembers that in the defender’s report He thus justified the appropriateness of conducting a survey: “Quantifying the dimension of the problem is always a necessity if you want to know the relevance and scope of a phenomenon that is social and not just individual.” And the report added: “The need to have quantitative data also derives from the fact that certain actors have frequently denied (generally without providing data) that abuses within the Catholic Church represent a widespread problem.” .

More information

“Anyone understands that accurately measuring a phenomenon of victimization is complicated, with surveys and with any instrument,” adds Llaneras. “But these difficulties multiply the value of the work of the newspaper’s colleagues who have investigated the abuses and provided evidence that is the main proof of the magnitude of the phenomenon.”

An EL PAÍS team has investigated more than 500 cases of abuse since October 2018, after collecting the testimony of hundreds of victims, which have been collected in four reports delivered periodically to the EEC, the Ombudsman and the Vatican between 2021 and 2023. In addition, it opened a database that is updated with each case that comes to light.

“There is a large number of cases in which we have not been able to go beyond the testimony of the victim and very basic verifications, such as whether the dates coincide or the place exists,” says Julio Núñez, one of the authors of the investigation. Sometimes because the affected person does not want to continue or because the Diocese where the events occurred does not respond to the request for information. For this reason, the newspaper made a compilation and gave it to the Pope. The reason is that the pontiff ordered the ecclesiastical hierarchy in 2009 to open a process of investigation into all complaints of which they are aware. Automatically, the Church opened an investigation into these cases.

The journalism carried out by EL PAÍS consists of providing all the elements that help to weigh the facts. In this case, the explanations and the language used – the main verb of the headline was estimate – are proof of transparency before readers and demonstrate that there was no intention to manipulate the information or defame the Church as a whole. It was a journalistic exercise of contextualization in a drama in which it becomes relevant to quantify the number of people affected by pedophilia in the Church – since this institution does not do so – in the face of those who systematically deny its existence or minimize it. The estimate made was one of the many possible formulas for sizing the problem of pedophilia.

To contact the defender you can write an email to [email protected] or send an audio of up to one minute in length via WhatsApp to the number +34 649 362 138 (this phone does not answer calls).