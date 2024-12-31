Parents must avoid being carried away by fear and trust their minors, setting limits and rules.



12/31/2025



Updated at 08:01h.





This year’s end is the first time many teenagers will go out partying on New Year’s Eve. Friends, disco, party favors and good music make up the ideal setting for minors. Their parents, however, usually live this moment with fear and some anguish. The









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only