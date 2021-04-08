Despite the concern that has accompanied us for months, we are in a year full of a certain optimism in the face of the information released, especially focused on the vaccine. “It is important that during this year, we explain to the children – from a language adapted to them – how these months are going to be, because it is important that they understand it, be able to ask questions and give their opinion,” he says Julia Moraleda Garcia, health psychologist and neuropsychologist of the Rodríguez Vidondo Psychology Center. “In addition, you have to give them an option to get excited about,” he adds.

“We are aware that the little ones have a great capacity for adaptation. We see it every day when they adapt to class formats on-line or they wholeheartedly assume the deprivation of a certain leisure, such as, for example, playing in the parks and celebrating parties with all their friends ”, continues Moraleda. Children are not so aware of the specific dangers of this pandemic, so adults must remain responsible and contribute some sacrifices to minimize the risk. “We have to limit our activities until a great majority of the population is vaccinated. And we have to make them participate in the commitment to society ”, underlines the expert in health psychology.

First-hand, minors have suffered restrictions, especially at the social and emotional level and “not everything is going to be sacrifice,” Moraleda emphasizes. “It is very necessary to teach them that we must understand that each of us has a different need and that possibly many older people continue to fear contagion,” says this expert in neuropsychology. Likewise, he adds that, even if the vaccine exists, “the decisions and fears of each one must be respected.”

According to the expert, “the constant changes in regulations and measures, while the contagion curve evolves, cause great uncertainty and unease. However, we should try not to project our concerns onto children ”. “As parents it is convenient to validate the emotions of the minors”, he continues, “and not to downplay the sadness, anger or impotence of having to survive a few more months in the current context.” And before this: “Parents can accompany them so that they are the ones who develop tools and strategies for their management.” The final recommendation of the health psychologist is to thank the family for some of the lessons learned throughout these months. “From all difficult situations we draw strengths and tools for the future, something very positive for children.”

Children need illusion and hope

“In the environment of the little ones, it could happen that some of the usual activities are restricted, receive less environmental reinforcements and as a consequence, their mood is affected, and they may feel sadder than usual and, sometimes, angry ”, Argues Carlos Antonio Rodriguez Mendez, also a psychologist and director of the Rodríguez Vidondo Center. As he maintains, we can reverse the situation in our favor and take advantage of this moment to forge the character of our children: “Faced with the challenges of the environment, parents must become the safe place from which our children dare to explore and develop their personal resources ”. “Our children also feel the need for control. When this is not possible, as in the current pandemic, we feel fear, anger or frustration ”, declares the psychologist.

Rodríguez, in his development, quotes one of the sacred books of Hinduism, Mahabharata (Gita), which explains that the three enemies of happiness are fear, anger and dependence: “Our mission as parents is to teach our children to travel through spaces where they can develop courage in the face of uncertainty, tolerance in the face of frustration and the enjoyment generated by advancing in independence ”. Next, the psychologist explains two keys on how parents can help their children in this experimentation and management:

Faced with the fear of the uncontrollable: we can expose them to understand that there are many situations in life that we cannot control. And in those situations you have to accept what life, the world and others bring unexpectedly.

Seneca tells us in “The art of keeping calm” or that education that avoids children’s contact with daily difficulties, generates angry minors with low tolerance for frustration. What you deny them when they cry, give them when they calm down. This is a great opportunity to educate them on this level. Faced with the anger that comes with frustration (not being able to meet friends, see grandparents or go on a trip), they will learn with us to process and face it.

For Rodríguez, “if we help children with this forced experience of the coronavirus crisis to manage their fears, insecurities and anger, we will be getting brave children in the exploration, knowing that they have their safe place in the arms of their parents. Ultimately, they will be advancing towards their independence ”.

