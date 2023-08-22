Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

The difference in libido, usually physiological in long-term couples, among the main reasons partners go to therapy, confirms research by the New York Times. It can be a problem, even for health, if not addressed in time. How to fix it

Because sexual desire decreases

in a couple – especially as the years go by – even if you still love your partner? What to do if one of you always wants to make love and the other doesn’t? Even if you often avoid talking about it with your partner – making a mistake -, the problem is more frequent than you might imagine. According to several studies, the difference in libido is one of the main reasons couples go to therapy. A search confirms this

New York Times

which has collected testimonials from readers, as well as opinions from psychotherapists, psychiatrists, sexologists.

There are many factors that can affect libido, but how to deal with and manage – Together – the decline of desire in a couple? Here are some advice with the help of the expert.

Physiological decrease in libido First of all, Claudio Mencacci, director emeritus of Neuroscience and Mental Health at the Fatebenefratelli Hospital in Milan and co-president of the Italian Society of Neuropsychopharmacology begins: Intimacy, like love, is not always the sameso sexual desire in the couple changes not only over time but also in partners. It’s about physiological changes but they can be a problem when not addressed in timesince sexuality is one of the founding aspects of the couple relationship.

How and why desire changes in long-term couples? Mencacci explains: On the one hand, enough it is common for one partner to have a greater desire compared to the other; on the other, quite rare that no

in long-term relationships the two partners maintain i same levels of desire over the years, as well

falls



also the frequency of sexual intercourse

as time passes. See also From the Menarini Foundation a 'journey' into the life of the Nobel laureates

The 3C rule

What to do if, years later, despite there being a strong emotional and emotional bond, a drop in libido occurs in one of the partners, causing problems for the couple? First of all, communication, which is the foundation of sexual health, needs to be improvedsuggest the experts interviewed by the New York Times. Professor Mencacci agrees, adding: The rule of the “3 Cs” must be applied, that is communicate, share, agree. Always wondering how to talk about it, also facing tab sometimes emotional, sometimes sexual. For example, – continues the expert – you can share and agree the fact that you can fantasize to have relationships with others: fantasies that can be put at the service of the couple, without generating feelings of betrayal. Plus, you can also share and agree on the ways in which desire is activated. For example, it is known that there are two different types

of sexual desire: what manifests itself in a way spontaneousalmost wild, which we also see in the movies, and which would seem more common among men and, instead, the responsive desire which is activated through one of the five senses, for example a pleasant touch, a visual signal, the function of smell. See also At Neuromed in Pozzilli unique training in neurosurgery

Other reasons for the decline in desire Other factors that decrease the libido can then take over, such as cconditions of great physical and mental stressor some drug treatments, or sexual dysfunction (for example, erectile dysfunction or premature ejaculation in men). In these cases it is necessary talk to your doctor.

Again, Professor Mencacci recalls: it is obvious that in very long-term couples the hormonal change it has its weight in the decline in libido. Plus, as time goes by you can have one too perception (generally more widespread among women) of one’s own body that is hard to accept, therefore a feeling of physical insecuritywhich can impair libido.

The decline in sexual desire can also occur within a not long term couple? Certainly it happens less frequently replies the expert, who however specifies: From the beginning of a relationship you notice if there is a correspondence or not of circadian rhythms. We know that, in principle, for problems related to testosterone and cortisol there is a greater desire for sexuality in males in the morning; in women in the afternoon and in the evening, for physiological and cultural reasons, for greater relaxation.

Possible solutions Professor Mencacci continues: To address the differences in libido within the couple, first of all it is necessary identify the factors that determine them, so it is not enough to say that the desire has decreased, or that one partner has it more in the morning, the other in the evening. The relationship must always be taken care of and, to make it satisfactory, particular attention must be paid to the emotionality of the couple, which is necessary also communicate emotionally – beyond the customs -, never stop talking about your bond, about your difficulties in experiencing intimacy or even of their own dissatisfaction, since sexuality is part of the nourishment of the couple; otherwiseif you sweep problems under the carpet and it comes to conflict warns Professor Mencacci.

If the imbalance of desire is causing arguments or estrangement in the relationship, it may be considered couple counseling. See also No vax, "16 times more risk of death than vaccinated with third dose"

Important for general health Furthermore, Mencacci points out: Good intimacy has a positive effect on overall health (physical, psychological, relational), therefore important to always keep alive the desire, which is the engine of sexuality but also of knowledge, curiosity, etc. On the one hand, it is necessary to be able to recognize the physiological changes, of sexual desire, but also emotional and relational changes within the couple; on the other, it must always be kept in mind that what destroys relationships is taking them for grantedthink of them as “immobile” and stable over time; s

and they are aliveInstead, they change and transform concludes the expert.