The disorder can also affect only certain parts of the body and can sometimes be associated with neurological diseases or the use of drugs. In the most severe forms, neurorehabilitative treatments are used

Dystonia is a movement disorder characterized by involuntary, prolonged and / or intermittent muscle contractions, which cause abnormal postures, involuntary repetitive and torsional movements, explained Michele Tinazzi, head of the Regional Center for Parkinson’s and Movement Disorders of the University Hospital of Verona, at the last national congress on movement disorders organized by the Limpe-Dismov Academy and chaired by Pietro Cortelli, Professor of the Department of Biomedical and Neuromotor Sciences of the University of Bologna and operational director of the Institute of Neurological Sciences of Bologna. Dystonic movements are usually associated with a continuous and simultaneous contraction of the muscles responsible for carrying out a certain action, but also of the opposite muscles, Tinazzi points out. They have the characteristic of recurring over time and generally get worse with voluntary movement.

Tremor may be associated with these symptoms and sometimes the dystonic symptoms extend to muscle groups close to those primarily activated by dystonia during the performance of a voluntary motor task. The so-called “antagonistic gestures” may also appear, voluntary movements aimed at attempting to reduce or interrupt involuntary muscular activity. And dystonic activity can also manifest itself in the contralateral body segment.



Affected areas

Dystonias can affect a single area, for example the neck, but also multiple areas together, up to one half of the body. They are sometimes associated with other movement disorders, such as parkinsonism. Their possible causes are different: congenital, acquired, or idiopathic, i.e. of unidentified origin. Among the acquired forms there are numerous pathological conditions due to vascular, toxic, metabolic, tumor type brain damage, explains Tinazzi. The hereditary forms, on the other hand, have a genetic origin and can be dominant, recessive, linked to sexual or mitochondrial chromosomes. The most common forms of this disorder are focal, involving only one area of ​​the body at the onset. The most common examples are cervical dystonia involving the muscles that control the posture of the head, blepharospasm involving the ocular orbicular muscles, or forms involving the upper limb when engaging in specific tasks, such as dystonia of the head. musician or the so-called scribe’s cramp. Dystonias of the mouth and jaw or those of the larynx, which cause alterations of the voice, or dystonias of the lower limb, are rarer. Prevalence studies of dystonia indicate that they affect about 15-30 people per hundred thousand. Seventy percent are cervical dystonias, about 17 percent are blepharospasm. This is more frequent in the female sex and begins around the age of 40-60, while the dystonias related to specific tasks are more frequent in the male sex and begin around the age of 30-50. As for acquired dystonias, they can occur after injuries or diseases of the central nervous system, such as stroke, head trauma, infantile cerebral palsy. Finally, even the intake of antipsychotic drugs can give rise to acute or delayed dystonic reactions.



Practical difficulties

There are many social difficulties and disabilities that dystonia induce in everyday life. Several studies, especially on focal dystonias, are evaluating their impact on quality of life. These are forms that in adults are often complicated by anxiety, depression and sometimes obsessive-compulsive disorder, says Tinazzi. Also highlighted are alterations in visuospatial functions and tactile discrimination, alterations in cognitive functions, such as spatial processing and perspective memory. It is not yet clear whether such alterations could further compromise the quality of life. To improve a definition of the state of health of those suffering from dystonia, a clinical evaluation would be necessary that considered both the motor and non-motor aspects and which always provides for a multidisciplinary and multi-professional management.



The therapies

For dystonias, personalized and multidisciplinary therapy is important, says Anna Castagna, neurologist, head of the Movement Disorders Center of the IRCCS Don Gnocchi Foundation in Milan. Medicines to be taken by mouth reduce spasms by modulating the altered mechanisms of the central nervous system, but botulinum neurotoxin can also be injected directly into the dystonic muscles, identified with electromyographic or ultrasound guides. In the most severe and generalized forms, neurosurgery can be used, with microlesions in brain areas such as the thalamus or the “pale globe”; or use neuromodulation strategies, with the implantation of stimulators in the basal ganglia, the so-called Deep Brain Stimulation. “Intelligent” brain stimulators that independently regulate the stimulation parameters, and microlesion techniques with focused ultrasound using magnetic resonance guidance are currently being tested. In association with the use of botulinum toxin, there is the interdisciplinary neurorehabilitation approach, based on sensorimotor re-learning techniques, with potential under experimentation deriving from the use of virtual reality, robotics and tele-rehabilitation approaches.