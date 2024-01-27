Filing the tax return is an obligation that must be carried out every year in a timely manner. For many it is a cumbersome procedure, however, it can bring benefits, for example, Some Americans could receive a larger refund in 2024 if they meet certain requirements, thanks to the changes that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has implemented.

Although tax specialists had warned that during 2024 many taxpayers would see a smaller refund because several of the federal tax benefits implemented during the pandemic had come to an end, this year the situation may not be so negative.

Mark Steber, Jackson Hewitt's director of tax information, assured CBS News that Some Americans could receive up to 10 percent more money than the previous year as a refund. He detailed that last year the average tax refund was US$3,167, that is, almost 3 percent less than in 2022 when it is estimated that the average check was almost US$3,300.

The above meant a blow to the pockets of Americans because they were dealing with high inflation and, In many cases, refunds represent a significant cash injection for some families They usually use it to pay off debts, so many were disappointed when their check arrived last year.

But In 2024 it is precisely inflation that could mean a benefit for some taxpayers. And the IRS adjusted many provisions in 2023 due to this economic indicator. Which meant the modification to the standard deduction, which is now at 7.1 percent.

Based on the above, the expert explained, those people who, for example, maintained the same salary as last year, did not see their income adjusted to inflation, aware of this, the tax agency could provide a greater refund, which means that mainly Low- and middle-income workers will be the most likely to receive this benefit.

The IRS changed the percentage of deductions.

Who could receive a larger tax refund in 2024?

As it was mentioned already, It will be people with lower incomes who will have the best chance of receiving a refund higher than in 2023, but the best way to know if that possibility is feasible for you is to use a tax calculator offered by different companies and websites.

Specialists believe that homeowners who took advantage of the expanded tax credits could also get a larger refund, in addition to low-income families with children.

And not everyone will get a larger tax refund. In fact, It is estimated that a greater number of taxpayers could end up owing money this year, especially those who took second jobs to deal with the high costs of 2023.

It is worth remembering that Taxpayers will have between January 29 and April 15 to submit their returns, Although if more time is needed you can request an extension, it all depends on the conditions and the state in which you live since those areas in which a disaster has been declared due to weather conditions will have more time to carry out this process. However, it is worth saying that people who file their returns early will be able to receive their refunds before February 19.