



For many people, contact lenses are a necessity. Unlike eyeglasses, they provide improved vision correction without obstructions and hassle. That makes them perfect for people with astigmatism who need sharper vision or athletes who may find wearing eyeglasses inconvenient.



However, you must regularly replace contact lenses if they get dirty or damaged through mishandling. That can be expensive. If you’ve never realized just how much contact lenses cost you, soft lenses amount to $25-$100, rigid gas permeable (RGP) lenses cost $75-$325, and hybrid RGP/soft ones require $250-$500. If you prefer contact lenses over eyeglasses, you may thus want to look at ways to reduce how much you spend on them.



One of the best ways to do so is to maximize their lifespan. Aside from reducing your expenses, keeping your contacts in top condition will also ensure they feel brand new every time you put them on. Here are a few tips for making your contact lenses last longer:



Keep them hydrated



When not in use, your contacts need to stay in a dedicated lens solution for proper cleaning and hydration. You cannot wear contacts once they’ve dried out. That’s because dry contacts can be fragile and may even crumble when you pick them up. They may also become more prone to scratches, splits, and cracks in their dried-out state.



To prevent this and make sure they last, don’t leave your contacts out of their container if you’re not wearing them. Air exposure will dry them out quicker. Instead, store them in the provided container and use enough solution to submerge them. You can also use preservative-free eye drops to rehydrate your contacts while you’re wearing them.



Keep them away from water



You should only be using lens solutions to hydrate your contacts—not water. It can change their shape, making them feel tighter on your eyes and more prone to breakage. Contaminants in water can also enter your eye and cause infections.



Since it’s easy to forget you’re wearing contact lenses, you may forget to remove them when you need to shower or wash your face. You can put a note on your bathroom mirror reminding you to remove them before doing so. And if you’re wondering if you can still swim with contact lenses, the short answer is no. Even if you wear goggles, there’s no guarantee that water won’t seep into your eyes. And if you’re planning to swim in a lake, river, sea, or swimming pool, you’re at a higher risk of bacterial infections that can potentially lead to vision loss. That said, it’s better to wear glasses on swimming trips to preserve your contacts.



Keep them clean



Did you know that reusable contact lenses more than triple your risk of eye infections? Dirt, dust, and debris buildup can scratch and split them over time, especially since they’re exposed for longer to different environments where they can encounter infection-causing bacteria. Once you get an infection, you must discard all your contacts to ensure you don’t re-infect your eyes.



Always clean your contacts properly to avoid this and help your current pair last longer. Upon removal, gently rub then rinse them with a disinfecting solution. You can also disinfect their storage case with the same solution to keep bacteria from building up. Doing this regularly guarantees low chances of damage, so you won’t have to replace your contacts more often than prescribed.



Handle them with care



By now, you may have mastered putting on and removing your contacts. While your current method may work, you may be scratching and folding your contact lenses with your nails and fingers without knowing it. This can weaken them, making them more susceptible to damage and replacement.



Instead of using your fingers, try the viral trick of removing contact lenses without touching your eye. With clean fingers, stretch your eyelid from the sides so they make a slanted shape. Then, look at your nose and blink. This will make your contacts bend slightly and leave your eye. It’s a great way to prevent unnecessarily touching or putting pressure on your contacts so they can last longer.





Contact lenses should be cleaned regularly, handled carefully, and kept hydrated and away from water to preserve quality. With these tips, may you make your contact lenses last longer in the future!