There are all kinds of reasons to prefer Mac to Windows PCs. Games are not one of them. That does not mean that No HE I can Playing in a Mac: Apple Silicon modern computers are quite powerful. The problem is that many popular games do not offer downloads that work natively in a Mac. Search Mac App Store or Steam and you will find a lot of games for Mac, but not necessarily those you want.

And there is another problem: Apple tends to break the inverse compatibility faster than Microsoft. For example, it is currently impossible to execute 32 -bit applications in modern macOS versions. If you have a Steam library full of games that worked perfectly in the MAC you had in 2015, you will discover that many of them will not work at all in the Mac that you bought last year.

It is frustrating. However, before paying and buying a laptop For games, you should know that you have options to get PC video games to work in the MAC. It is possible to make many Windows games, even the most recent ones, work in the hardware that provides Apple. You will only have to make some adjustments and, in some cases, spend some money.

Accept it first: There is no best universal option

I would love to tell you simply that there is a definitive way of playing Windows games in a Mac. But the truth is more complicated, and probably depends on the specific game you want to play.

To start, it is best to go to a place like Apple Gaming Wiki either Mac Gaming Wiki In Reddit and look for the specific game that interests you. Each video game has a compatibility table in which the tools that people have used successfully to execute it in a Mac are indicated. There are also general advice to get things to work well. In most cases, you will want to use the tool with the best documented results.

There are generally three tools listed in results: Crossover, Wine and PARALALLS. We will review all these options below.

Another thing to keep in mind is that, for some games, there may be a port dedicated by a third party. For example: fans created a Port of Sonic Mania For Mac that you can run the game if you buy the Windows version and copies the corresponding files. Fans of Final Fantasy XIV They also created a client. These PORTS Dedicated they usually appear in Apple Gaming Wiki, so don’t lose sight of them. Let’s talk about the best tools for work.

Crossover: the best for most

Justin Pot

Crossover Mac It is a $ 74 program that can run Windows applications. You can look for any game, and a lot of softwareright in the user interface and obtain a guided installation process. This means that everything your game needs to work correctly is downloaded and configured for you. Crossover is expensive, yes, but This guided approach could save you a lot time compared to free options. It is also nice to have the qualifications of how good the games work in the application itself, instead of having to investigate everything for yourself.