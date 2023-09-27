The launch of the iPhone 15, Apple’s first phones with USB-C, is giving a new push to the transition towards the universal connector. Manufacturers of chargers, accessories and cables have taken advantage of the opportunity to launch their own offers that stimulate this change. And USB-C will be mandatory in the European Union for all mobile devices that are launched from the end of 2024, in a measure approved with both the comfort of users and reducing electronic waste in mind.

With this objective of a lower environmental impact, for years most of the main mobile manufacturers no longer include a charger with their new models, assuming that everyone has at least one. Since then, in the box of Apple, Google or Samsung phones there is a cable to connect them to a USB-C charger, but not everyone has one of those new chargers. Additionally, not all chargers with the new connector have adequate power to charge any device. The new system is a very versatile but very complex standard. These twelve gadgets, tested by EL PAÍS, make the jump to USB-C simple and environmentally friendly; and for a reasonable price, they discourage you from going for uncertified bargains, which can damage your equipment.

The dream of the universal charger

The tiny Anker Nano 3 30 Watt, allows you to charge any mobile phone, tablet and even light laptops such as MacBook Air, Surface Go or Chromebooks. Compared to official chargers from mobile device manufacturers, it is much smaller, and also cheaper. Its price on offer is around 19 euros and it has the certifications Power Delivery (the standard for fast and trouble-free charging) and USB-IF (safety guarantee, against chargers that damage batteries or burn circuits). You should always look for these two certifications on USB-C chargers and cables, a connection system that can cause many more problems than the old USB.

Another good, cheaper alternative is Ugreen Nexode Mini 30 Watt, which on offer is around 14 euros. 20-watt chargers can be found at a lower price and are an option if you only intend to charge mobile phones and do not need to do so at maximum speed.

And for those who want to charge several devices at the same time, including a more powerful computer, there are multichargers Ugreen Nexode 65 Wattfor 37 euros, and Anker Nano II 100 Watt, for 70 euros. Both include two USB-C ports and one of the usual USB ports.

One cable to charge them all

At this point in the transition to USB-C, it is easy for us to have a cable at home with the universal connector, which came in the box with any device. Will it be able to charge any mobile phone, tablet and computer at the right speed and without problems? That of a laptop should count, as it is the most powerful device.

Otherwise, or if the cable is not identified or you want a replacement, it is best to play it safe. The one from the Cable Matters brand, which measures 2 meters and charges up to 240 watts, has Power Delivery and USB-IF certifications and costs 14 euros. In addition to charging any computer, tablet or phone with a USB-C connector, it allows data transfer at USB 2.0 speed between these devices and their accessories. If you don’t need that much power, this Ugreen brand cable, 1 meter and 60 watts, is a very good option and costs 6 euros. It is also available, more expensive, in other lengths.

Save old USB

The traditional USB has been with us for so long (more than two decades) that in almost every home there are chargers, cables and accessories with this connection. There is no reason to throw them away when making the jump to USB-C: they can adapt and work perfectly, even if they do not take advantage of all the speed of the new connector. He AmazonBasics adapter, USB-C male to USB-A female, It costs about 7 euros and allows you to take advantage of the pen drive, hard drives and other accessories that use the usual connector. With this adapter, which is USB-IF certified, you can also continue using old USB-A cables to charge your phone or tablet with a new USB-C universal charger.

Buying a USB-C adapter allows you to take advantage of the investment already made in computers, mobile devices, cables and chargers with the old USB-A connector. ugreen

There is also an adapter for the opposite case: if you have made the jump to USB-C and use the brand new universal cable, but almost all public charging points still have the usual USB port. For this situation, and to take advantage of old chargers, there is the adapter Ugreen USB-A male to USB-C female. It is sold in a pack of two, for 16 euros, and also allows you to connect new devices to computers that only have the old connector.

Take advantage of iPhone accessories

Those who upgrade their Apple phone and upgrade to one of the newly released models with USB-C will find that their old iPhone accessories and cables no longer work for them. Unless they go through the checkout again and buy the Apple USB-C to Lightning adapter, which costs 35 euros. Today it is the only option on the market so that iPhone 15 users (and also those who have an iPad with USB-C) can take advantage of the hundreds of millions of cables and accessories with the Lightning connector, which have been sold since that Apple launched this own system in 2012.

The reverse adapter, for which there are options from different brands, allows you to charge old iPhones with a USB-C cable and also iPads and accessories (such as wireless keyboards and mice) that have the old connector. This Boutop Lightning to USB-C adapterwhich is sold in packs of two for 17 euros, allows charging with a power of up to 27 watts and is certified Made for iPhonewhich Apple grants to manufacturers of accessories it considers safe.

To charge without a plug

External batteries are the essential accessory for those who work with their cell phone or tablet and may need to charge it at any time or place. Battery Anker 323 PowerCore It costs 22 euros on sale, has 12 watts of charging power and 10,000 milliamp-hours of capacity (enough to charge an iPhone 15 twice). The Belkin Boost Charge 20k It costs 53 euros, has double the capacity and charges devices via USB-C at up to 30 watts, so it is suitable for both mobile phones and tablets as well as light laptops. Both batteries have a USB-C port (with which they also recharge themselves) and a USB-A port to maintain compatibility with older devices.

