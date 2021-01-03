The winter season brings a spate of health concerns and the most common one is the problem of cold and flu. Health concerns related to cold are caused by gradual changes in temperature. It often includes a sore throat, chest congestion, fever, runny nose and headaches. In such a situation, it can be very difficult to combat the problems.

For treatment, using a few desi indigenous teats is an easy method for common cold and cough. Desi medicines have no side-effects and are also effective. It is advisable for you to know about the common mango recipe for relief in this season.

Garlic

Allicin found in garlic is beneficial for many diseases. It has hidden anti-bacterial properties that help in killing pathogens. In case of cold and flu, add garlic to your diet. You can fry a few grains of garlic by frying them lightly in ghee.

Zinc

Eating zinc rich foods helps our body to produce more white blood cells. It is necessary to fight against external pathogens and increase our immunity. You have to include red meat, pulses, gram, seeds, legumes and eggs in your diet. These foods are rich in zinc.

Salt water garbage

Rinse with salt water can help in relieving throat and clears the mucus in the chest. For this, you add half a teaspoon of salt to a glass of warm water and gargle with it thrice daily. You will see that it is gaining fast.

Honey

Honey has anti-microbial properties that can help fight bacteria and viruses. Mix two spoons of honey in a glass of warm water, heat it well and then drink it. It will give you relief from cough and sore throat.

Spicy Tea

Mix basil, ginger and black pepper while preparing regular tea. These three ingredients play an important role in fighting common cough and cold.

Turmeric milk

Turmeric contains strong anti-oxidant which is suitable for treating many health problems. Drinking a glass of hot turmeric milk before bedtime cures cough and cold quickly.

Health tips: eating sunflower seeds in winter provides these benefits to health, include diet

Health Tips: These vegetables should be cooked well and eat otherwise it has a bad effect on health

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index (BMI)

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator