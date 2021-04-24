Earlier this month, leaked data for more than 533 million Facebook accounts was published, as the sensitive data posted included very personal details for users, such as: full names, user IDs, phone numbers and even email addresses, as the leaked data included the cell phone number of the Facebook founder himself. Mark Zurkberg.

According to security expert Alon Gal, CEO of digital security company Hudson Rock, this database has been available since last January, when the hacker developed a robot in the Telegram application that allows anyone who wants to inquire about the leaked data for a small fee, in addition to that and according to another report This data was also available in a hacking forum that could be obtained by purchasing forum credits to download. According to Arabic.

But suddenly, the person who gets this data publishes it for free online, making it widely available that anyone can access, and although Facebook has mentioned that this data is old and previously reported in 2019, and it fixed it in August of the year. Himself.

However, the danger is that this data may still be valid for use by exploiting the personal information provided to carry out phishing attacks, impersonation, or deceive users to obtain their login data on other websites.

As we find that most of the leaked records contain phone numbers attached to them, which may be used in more than one way to deceive users, in addition to knowing that email addresses also may encourage hackers to carry out ransomware attacks, phishing messages, or even advertising messages.

To check whether your Facebook account has been hacked or not, you can follow these steps:

Go to this website in a web browser on your phone or computer.

• Enter your email address in the box in the middle, then press Enter on your keyboard.

• If your email address that you registered with on Facebook is among the leaked addresses, you will receive a warning to change the password and activate the second authentication.

You can also scroll down to see all the breaches that might include the login data associated with the email address you entered.

It is best to change the password for your Facebook account directly as a first step, and make sure to choose a strong and unique password that contains several numbers, letters and symbols, and if you cannot remember this password, you can use a password manager application for that.