100 grams of spinach contains 2.2 grams of fiber, 2.9 grams of protein, 3.6 grams of carbohydrates, 0.4 grams of fat, .03 grams of omega 6, 23 calories, 10 percent calcium, 558 mg potassium, 47 percent vitamin C, 188 percent vitamin A and 15 percent iron. it happens.

Benefits of spinach for children

Spinach contains a high amount of water which keeps the body hydrated. Spinach helps protect against various liver infections. Spinach is a superfood that helps the body fight insects. Children often get insects in their stomach which make them weak. Spinach removes weakness and destroys insects.

Children and infants also have gas problems. Spinach is the best way to get rid of such problems.

The calcium and vitamins present in spinach work to strengthen bones. It contains plenty of protein which helps in building muscles.

Spinach contains vitamin K and other essential nutrients that protect the body from many diseases. It also helps to strengthen the immunity.

