Recipe for spinach soup
- First of all, chop the spinach and wash it thoroughly.
- Cut ginger into small pieces.
- Now take a pan and put it on the gas. Add a glass of water to the pan.
- Add spinach to this water and cut the tomatoes in half and place them in the spinach and add ginger on top.
- Cover it and let it boil for a few minutes.
- After cooking and boiling, turn off the gas and allow the spinach to cool.
- Now filter it and keep the water in the side too.
- Put the spinach in a jar and grind it.
Nutrients of Spinach
100 grams of spinach contains 2.2 grams of fiber, 2.9 grams of protein, 3.6 grams of carbohydrates, 0.4 grams of fat, .03 grams of omega 6, 23 calories, 10 percent calcium, 558 mg potassium, 47 percent vitamin C, 188 percent vitamin A and 15 percent iron. it happens.
Benefits of spinach for children
Spinach contains a high amount of water which keeps the body hydrated. Spinach helps protect against various liver infections. Spinach is a superfood that helps the body fight insects. Children often get insects in their stomach which make them weak. Spinach removes weakness and destroys insects.
Children and infants also have gas problems. Spinach is the best way to get rid of such problems.
The calcium and vitamins present in spinach work to strengthen bones. It contains plenty of protein which helps in building muscles.
Spinach contains vitamin K and other essential nutrients that protect the body from many diseases. It also helps to strengthen the immunity.
