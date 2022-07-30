looking for how create moving wallpapers for your cell phone? It is very simple, and you only need to get a video or an animation.

Although there are some applications for Android like Wallpaper Engine with which you can create animated backgrounds for your phone screenyou can also do it without any application.

There are many Apps for Android phones that have a lot of ads or can even damage your phone, so the best way to create animated backgrounds would be to not need any of these apps.

How to create a live wallpaper for Android without Apps?

It first What you will need is to get a moving image, this can be downloaded from the Internet or taken by yourself.

With this method, the animated image may be located in the starting screen or in the lock screen without any problem. The image that you can use could even be a GIF that you shared or shared with you through WhatsApp or that you searched on Google.

Once you manage to locate the animated image, GIF or video that you want to use as your wallpaper, second What you should do is save it in the gallery of your phone.

In third place, since you locate that image, GIF or video in the gallery of your phone, you will enter to view it and you will click on the button more options. On some phones this option is a button with three dots (…), as shown in the image:

After this, like fourth step A preview screen of this animation or video will appear, in which you must click “Apply”.

Finally, as fifth stepthe phone will present you with three options about your moving video or image, if you want to Set as home screen, Set as lock screen either Both.

Once you choose the desired option, your video, GIF or moving image will appear right where you placed it, and without using any application!

We recommend you read:

Done, now you can take precious moments with animation on your cell phone, or give a very cool look to your android phone.