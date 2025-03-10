The beginning of the strawberry season can only mean one thing: the time has come for the house to be filled with its appetizing aroma and its vibrant color. Beyond being able to enjoy them in a bowl with cream, milk or sugar, this versatile fruit offers a large range of possibilities. In the world of pastry, strawberries occupy an important place, since with them it is possible Fill our homemade jam homes.

Homemade jam for the whole year

Having homemade jam at home is always good news, since in addition to being much more good than you can buy in the supermarket, it is also healthier and more natural. Strawberry jam is perfect to accompany some bread toast and to experiment in pastry, for example, such as the filling of a cake or a cake.

The only thing that should be known is that strawberry is a fruit that contains Little pectina substance is that important for gelification in jams. However, that is not a problem to get a good strawberry jam, since there are other ingredients such as the agar-adding with which to get the final consistency to be a bit thicker.

The step by step

Ingredients:

500 g of strawberries

500 g of sugar

1 lemon

2 g of agar-adding

Preparation:

Lave the strawberries and remove the leaves and the white part they could have. Cut the strawberries and introduce them into the glass of a blender. Crush until you get a strawberry puree. It doesn’t matter if you have any stumble. Pour the content into a saucepan and add the sugar and juice of a lemon. Remove and lead to the boiling point. At this time, the temperature drops and cooks over low heat for 35 minutes. Remove with a spoon the foam that can be formed on the surface. Then, add the agar-add and remove with some rods to integrate well. Remove from heat, let the jam cool and then transpose it to glass jars to store in the refrigerator.