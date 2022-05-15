The delicious dessert what can you do with very few ingredientsenjoy all the taste of the hazelnut in this delicious cheesecakean dessert very Quick excellent for this hot season that you can have ready in a few minutes with this simple recipe.This recipe is for 4 portions and its degree of difficulty is low.

Ingredients to make hazelnut cheesecake:

75 grams of butter

200 grams of Maria cookies

250 grams of hazelnut cream

350 grams of Philadelphia cheese

50 grams of chopped shelled hazelnuts

Preparation mode:

In a skillet over medium heat, melt the butter and while it melts, grind the cookies in your food processor or blender until they form a fine powder. Empty the cookies into the mold and add the melted butter, mix them until you get the consistency of wet sand, once all the butter is integrated crush to form the base of the pie. Mix the Philadelphia cheese in the blender at room temperature together with the hazelnut cream until you obtain a homogeneous mixture, once it is ready, empty it into the mold on top of the biscuit base. Decorate with the chopped hazelnuts and cover with plastic film, refrigerate for 2 hours and when the time is up, remove from the refrigerator, cut and enjoy.

Tips for this recipe:

If the mixture is very thick, you can add a little milk to soften.

You can add red berries for decoration.

You can also add the zest of an orange to enhance the flavor.