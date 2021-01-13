More and more people are interested in entering the world of Rust. The game of Facepunch Studios It reached huge popularity earlier this year, thanks to many popular streamers starting to play it live.

However, for rookie playersGetting started in this game can be more complicated than it seems, because it has a great variety of mechanics, elements, materials and other resources that you must know in order to survive.

Face the open world of Rust For the first time in front of players who may have known about it since it was released in Early Access in 2013, it can be overwhelming for many, especially since the game is not very clear and discovering most things is by testing and error.

How do I make gunpowder and where do I get the material for my ammunition in Rust?

From the beginning, Rust It will force you to achieve everything yourself. From wood to build furniture, to scrap metal to make tools or fabric to make your own bed. You have to learn everything.

Most of the materials are intuitive and you can figure out where to get them from; others at least have some explanation of how to do them and what you need in the menu Rust.

However, there are a few that you just won’t know how to do. Such is the case with gunpowder, an essential material for making ammunition and some explosives, so if you don’t know what you need to produce it, you will practically not be able to survive long. How to make gunpowder in Rust?

Fortunately, gunpowder is a material whose recipe you know by default within the game, so you only have to find the ingredients to make it. These are Coal and sulfur.

Coal can be obtained by burning wood in a furnace, while sulfur is obtained if you melt a little sulfur ore, which is literally breaking stone.

Once you have sulfur and coal, you only need to be near a level 1 workbench or a mixing table, then the game will enable the option to combine both resources to make gunpowder.

We also recommend that you pay attention to the boxes and cargo carts found in the mines, as these often contain such highly valued processed material.

What is gunpowder for?

Once you have gunpowder, you can practically trust that you will never run out of ammo. Of course, you must be aware of what other materials you need to make the different types of bullets for your weapons, but gunpowder is vital for everything.

From rifle bullets, shotgun shells and even grenades, gunpowder will help you have what it takes to start a raid against an enemy base or defend yourself if they try to attack you.

Again, the main point in Rust is that you yourself explore the options that the game presents you, so we recommend you experiment with each of the materials to discover what you have in your hands. Scrap metal may be more valuable than you think.

Do you already know how to make gunpowder in Rust? What do you think of the game? Tell us in the comments.



