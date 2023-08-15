He taught Punto MX how guacamole was made live, in the room, in full view of the diner. A whole art, which requires a good avocado, a good splash of lime, onion and a touch of spiciness to taste. But in a show of going a little further, chef Roberto Ruiz, who continues to prepare this recipe in his new restaurant, Can Chan Chán, in El Corte Inglés on Calle Serrano in Madridand in Barracuda MX, goes a little further and adds fried tuna pork rinds on a corn tortilla. It looks complicated, but it is not.

Ingredients for six diners For the guacamole 3 avocados

½ white onion

3 coriander sprigs

2 limes for juice

a pinch of fine salt

1 jalapeno pepper

1 tomato on the vine bullfighting bluefin tuna 150 gr. bluefin tuna

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

½ white onion

1 jalapeno pepper

a pinch of salt

½ white onion

1 jalapeno pepper

a pinch of salt

the juice of a lime for the tortillas Instructions 1. Making the guacamole In a bowl, mash the avocados until the desired texture is obtained. 2. Add the rest of the ingredients, mixing gently. 3. Elaboration of bullfighting bluefin tuna Cut the tuna into cubes. 4. Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. 5. Add the white onion cut into small cubes. 6. Once the onion is golden, add the finely chopped jalapeño. 7. Once it is all golden, remove from the heat and add the lime juice. It reserves. 8. Sauté the tuna in a pan and when it is cooked, add the previous mixture. 9. for the tortillas The tortillas are moistened with a little water before putting them on the griddle over medium/high heat.