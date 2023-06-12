He green juice it has become a highly coveted secret to achieve radiant skin in the style of Hollywood celebrities.

In addition, it has become an infallible ally for those who want keep fit without succumbing to culinary excesses. This drink is also ideal for a “detox” cleansing of the body, thanks to the numerous nutritional benefits provided by its ingredients.

If you are interested in enjoying the green juice detox benefits in the comfort of your home, here are three easy recipes that will help you achieve it:

Recipe for three delicious and functional green juices

Harley Pasternak Smoothie: This smoothie is the favorite of celebrities to lose weight and maintain the figure. Its benefits are listed in the book “Body Reset” by the renowned physical trainer. In addition to promoting satiety, this shake provides fiber, protein, and healthy fats to boost metabolism and stabilize blood sugar levels.

Its detox action is due to the fiber and cold consumption, which stimulates intestinal activity. To prepare it, you will need ¾ cup of cucumber, ½ cup of green grapes, 4 tablespoons of pumpkin seeds, 1/3 cup of red apple, 2 cups of spinach, 1/3 cup of non-fat Greek yogurt, and ice. Mix all the ingredients in a blender or food processor until you get the desired consistency.

Green juice by María Concepción Vidales AznaA: This recipe is part of the book “Verde que te quiero verde” by the renowned Spanish author. It promises to help you lose fat and define muscles. The necessary ingredients are ¼ of a cucumber, 2 slices of melon, 2 diced green apples, a handful of fresh mint, a handful of fresh spinach and ¼ of a mango. Once you have blended all the ingredients, you can pass the preparation through a strainer before serving.

Blake Lively Recipe: The famous actress Blake Lively shares her own recipe for green juice in the book “The Juice Generation: 100 recipes for fresh juices and superfood smoothies” written by Eric Helms. This recipe will allow you to enjoy a creative dose of vegetables and fruits essential for your health. The necessary ingredients are a glass of kale, 2 chard leaves, ½ cup of parsley, ½ radish, ½ cup of pineapple, 2 green apples (or red for a sweeter flavor), a sprig of mint and ½ peeled lemon. You can use a juicer, processor or blender to mix all the ingredients until you get the desired consistency.

There you have it, three easy and delicious recipes to prepare green detox juices. Experiment with different combinations and find out which one is your favourite. Enjoy the benefits for your body and your health!