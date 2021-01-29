Google Maps has just received a new update that is very useful for many drivers. And more among those who live in big cities or travel a lot and want to find the best price among the gas stations available. The funcionality It is very easy to use, although, as this newspaper has been able to verify, at the moment it does not include the established price of all gas stations. Only of the majority.

This will help us to choose the cheapest service station within the search range that we have chosen. The Google app will show us the price of each fuel, which will allow us to know where we can refuel the cheapest gasoline or diesel.

To enjoy this new feature, all you have to do is update the application, either on your Android or iOS phone. Once this is done, the price of fuel from the gas stations will appear when we search for a destination and incorporate the word “gas station” into it. In this way you can compare the price of the service stations that are in that area.

This is in addition to the information that Google Maps also provides on the location of electric car charging points, although, for the moment, the associated price is not shown.